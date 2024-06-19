UEFA Euro
Euro 2024: Croatia salvages 2-2 draw with Albania, leaving both in tough spot
Euro 2024: Croatia salvages 2-2 draw with Albania, leaving both in tough spot

Published Jun. 19, 2024 11:25 a.m. ET

Croatia and Albania drew 2-2 at Euro 2024 on Wednesday in the first ever competitive match between the two Balkan teams.

Croatia tried to set the pace from the start, but it was Albania's Qazim Laci who scored first, heading in a cross from the right flank in the 11th minute.

Andrej Kramaric equalized about half an hour into the second half and an own goal by Klaus Gjasula made it 2-1 for Croatia just two minutes later.

Gjasula redeemed himself by scoring Albania's equalizer in extra time.

The result leaves both Croatia and Albania in a precarious situation in Group B after they lost to Spain and Italy, respectively, in their first matches.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

