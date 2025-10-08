FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
Estonia vs Italy: How to Watch, Odds, WCQ Preview
Published Oct. 11, 2025 6:59 a.m. ET
Estonia and Italy face off in World Cup 2026 qualifying action. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch Estonia vs Italy and odds.
How to watch Estonia vs. Italy
- Date: Saturday, October 11, 2025
- Time: 2:45 p.m. ET
- TV: ViX+
- Live Boxscore: FOXSports.com
Estonia vs. Italy Odds
As of October 11, Italy is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.
Team Form
Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:
Estonia
- 9/9: vs Andorra (Draw, 0–0)
- 9/5: at Italy (Loss, 5–0)
- 6/9: vs Norway (Loss, 1–0)
- 6/6: vs Israel (Loss, 3–1)
- 3/25: at Moldova (Win, 3–2)
Italy
- 9/8: at Israel (Win, 5–4)
- 9/5: vs Estonia (Win, 5–0)
- 6/9: vs Moldova (Win, 2–0)
- 6/6: at Norway (Loss, 3–0)
- 3/23: at Germany (Draw, 3–3)
