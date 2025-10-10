International Friendlies
Brazil Overpowers South Korea as Estevao and Rodrygo Score 2 Goals Each
International Friendlies

Brazil Overpowers South Korea as Estevao and Rodrygo Score 2 Goals Each

Published Oct. 10, 2025 11:48 a.m. ET

Two goals each from Estevao and Rodrygo powered Brazil to a 5-0 win over South Korea in Seoul on Friday in an early warm-up for next year's World Cup.

Brazil, which beat South Korea 4-1 at the 2022 World Cup, again proved too strong for the hosts in the friendly match watched by 66,000 fans at a wet Seoul World Cup Stadium. Brazil claimed just its third win in 12 away games.

Brazil, which finished fifth in qualifying for the 2026 tournament to be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, opened the scoring in the 11th minute when Bruno Guimaraes split the Korean defense with a pass to Estevao. The Chelsea forward slotted home from close range. Seven minutes later, Casemiro had a goal disallowed for offside, and Rodrygo’s low shot before the half-hour mark was saved by goalkeeper Jo Hyeon-woo.

Four minutes before halftime, Brazil doubled its lead with a well-worked move. Casemiro found Rodrygo inside the box, and the Real Madrid star curled a shot into the bottom corner to make it 2-0.

Two minutes into the second half, Estevao added his second after pouncing on a mistake by Bayern Munich defender Kim Min-jae near the edge of the area. Rodrygo struck again soon after, converting unmarked from inside the box to make it 4-0.

ADVERTISEMENT

His Real Madrid teammate Vinicius Junior completed the scoring in the 77th minute, sealing a dominant performance for the five-time world champions.

"Satisfaction comes from the collective team play as if you build a strong base with a solid defensive team the individual quality up front will show," said Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti, who was hired in May. "Today it worked very well because Rodrygo played a very good game, Estevao as well."

"At the World Cup, we’ll have to face teams with solid defenses, and our players showed they can overcome this with individual abilities," Ancelotti said.

It was a miserable evening for the hosts, who barely troubled the Brazilian backline.

"We learned a lot by facing a strong team in the process of preparing for the World Cup," South Korea coach Hong Myung-bo said. "I’m sorry we couldn’t deliver a good result for the many fans who came in bad weather … we showed shortcomings which we will address moving forward."

On Tuesday, Brazil will face Japan, which drew 2-2 with Paraguay earlier Friday.

Miguel Almiron opened the scoring in Osaka in the 21st minute before Koki Ogawa equalized soon after. Diego Gomez restored Paraguay’s lead just after the hour, but Ayase Ueda salvaged a draw for the hosts with a 94th-minute goal.

Reporting by The Associated Press. 

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the International Friendlies Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: England vs. Wales: How to Watch, Odds, Friendly Preview

England vs. Wales: How to Watch, Odds, Friendly Preview

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes