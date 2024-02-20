English Premier League
Erling Haaland scores to bring Man City one point behind first-place Liverpool in Premier League title race
Published Feb. 20, 2024

Erling Haaland came to the rescue of Manchester City with a 71st-minute goal to clinch a 1-0 win over Brentford in the Premier League on Tuesday.

It looked like City would be dropping points in the title race for the second time in four days — after a 1-1 draw with Chelsea — only for Haaland to finally get some space behind Brentford's defense.

Julian Alvarez played the ball forward on a transition, Haaland collected it and raced past center back Kristoffer Ajer, who lost his footing. One on one with Mark Flekken, Haaland took his shot early and placed a low finish to the Dutch goalkeeper's right for his league-leading 17th goal of the campaign.

It was enough to move City into second place, one point above Arsenal and one behind Liverpool. All three title contenders have played 25 of 38 games.

Liverpool hosts Luton on Wednesday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Erling Haaland
Man. City
English Premier League
