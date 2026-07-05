England Weathers Storm With 10 Men To Beat Mexico, Advance To World Cup Quarterfinals

England is through to the 2026 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals after going down to 10 men and holding on for a 3-2 win against Mexico at Mexico City Stadium on Sunday.

England got off to a dream start with two goals in two minutes from star midfielder Jude Bellingham in the first half that canceled out a 42nd minute response from Julián Quiñones right before the halftime break.

Jude Bellingham Stuns Mexico With Two Quick Goals to Give England a lead | 2026 FIFA World Cup™

However, disaster struck England coming out of the halfime break, with right back Jarell Quansah getting sent off with a red card after he went for a tackle on Mexico left back Jesus Gallardo that made contact with Gallardo's leg.

England's Jarell Quansah sent off after VAR review for foul against Mexico | 2026 FIFA World Cup™

England was able to breathe a sigh of relief when it was rewarded a penalty just nine minutes after going down to 10 men that Harry Kane converted, but only momentarily, as Mexico was rewarded a penalty on the other end of the pitch in the 69th minute that Raúl Jiménez skillfully put past England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Mexico’s Raúl Jiménez Nets Penalty, Trimming Deficit Against England | 2026 FIFA World Cup™

Mexico desperately searched for an equalizer, with Mexico coach Javier Aguirre making several offensive-minded substitutes in the second half, but it wasn't able to find it, with England opting to sit back with the hope of preserving its lead in the final minutes. It succeeded, and Mexico once again goes home in the round of 16. Mexico hasn't won a round of 16 match since 1986.

England will now play Erling Haaland and Norway in the quarterfinals after Norway beat five-time champions Brazil 2-0 in the round of 32 on Sunday at New York New Jersey Stadium.