England vs. Spain: Everything you need to know, how to watch
Updated Jul. 14, 2024 12:22 p.m. ET
The day has come. England and Spain will face off in the Euro 2024 final on Sunday at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.
Here's everything you need to know about the European heavyweight fight:
How to watch England vs. Spain
The match will air on FOX and the FOX Sports app at 3 p.m. ET. Coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET.
Get to know England
Euros appearances: 11
UEFA ranking: 3
FIFA ranking: 4
- England's only major tournament title remains the 1966 World Cup.
- England has now reached the final in two of its four major tournaments under Gareth Southgate, something it had only done so in one of its previous 23 World Cup/Euros appearances (1966 World Cup).
- England can be the third team to win the European Championship after finishing runner-up at the previous tournament (Germany in 1996 and 1980).
- England is the first side in Euros history to reach the final despite trailing in both the quarterfinal and semifinal en route.
- Jude Bellingham's equalizer against Slovakia at 94:34 was England's first shot on target vs Slovakia. It was England's latest ever goal in normal time at a major tournament.
- Phil Foden has made the third-most passes in the attacking third (118), but has yet to provide a goal contribution.
- Harry Kane has played 17 Euros games, which is the most in team history. Kane's six EURO goals are tied for second-most in team history with Wayne Rooney (Alan Shearer: 7).
- Kane became the first England men's player with five goals each at Euros and the World Cup, extending his team record with 14 major-tournament goals. He's also the team's third player to score at four major tournaments (Rooney, Michael Owen).
- Kane's 65 international goals are the most in team history, 12 ahead of Wayne Rooney. The rest of England's EURO squad has a combined 41 international goals.
- England is among the least direct teams at Euro 2024, averaging nine passes (most) and 37 seconds per possession (second-most behind Portugal). England also moves the ball toward goal at the slowest rate in the tournament (0.8 meters per second).
Get to know Spain
Euros appearances: 12
UEFA ranking: 6
FIFA ranking: 8
- Spain is seeking its fourth Euros title, which would surpass Germany for most in tournament history.
- Spain is the only back-to-back winner of the tournament (2008 and 2012).
- Spain is the first side to win six games at a single edition of the Euros. Including World Cups, only Brazil in 2002 have won more games at a single edition of either the World Cup or Euros (7).
- Spain is the second nation to reach five Euros finals; Germany has six.
- Spain is unbeaten in 12 straight Euros matches since losing to Italy in the Round of 16 at Euro 2016 (8W-4D-0L).
- Spain is the second side to win all three of its group stage games at a Euros finals without conceding; eventual champion Italy also did so at Euro 2020.
- Álvaro Morata became the first Spaniard to score at three different Euros. Morata (10 goals) also became Spain's outright second-highest goalscorer at major tournaments, behind only David Villa (13).
- Dani Olmo became the first Spaniard to score two goals as a substitute at a single edition of the Euros, and third at any major tournament, after Fernando Morientes at the 2002 World Cup and Álvaro Morata at the 2022 World Cup. Olmo leads the Golden Boot race with three goals (and two assists), tied on goals with Harry Kane.
- Nico Williams became the first player on record at the Euros (since 1980) to score a goal, assist a goal, and complete 100% of his passes (46/46) in a game he started (vs. Denmark).
- Yamal became the first ever teenager to record three assists at a single edition of the Euros (all-time) or World Cup (on record, since 1966). His three assists are tied with the Netherlands' Xavi Simons for most in the tournament.
Editor's picks
- Harry Kane has racked up a handful of individual accolades throughout the course of his career, but the 30-year-old striker said Saturday that he would "swap everything" for a title with England at Euro 2024, which would be his first-ever team trophy. [FULL STORY]
- FC Barcelona's academy, La Masia, has produced some of the biggest names in soccer since its establishment in 1979, including Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi, who will be competing in the Euro 2024 and Copa América finals, respectively, on Sunday. [FULL STORY]
- England fans have been filling up the stadiums in Germany with anthems — some English classics, some not. From The Beatles to Bruce Springsteen, here's what England fans are singing at Euro 2024. [FULL STORY]
- Chris ‘The Bear' Fallica has made his predictions for the Euro 2024 final. Which team does he have coming out on top? [FULL STORY]
- Will Spain vs. England be the best Euros finals ever? Spain coach Luis de la Fuente thinks so. "The signs certainly are that it could be a great spectacle for spectators to enjoy," de la Fuente said. [FULL STORY]
