UEFA Euro Euro, Copa América finals predictions, picks by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica Updated Jul. 12, 2024 8:42 p.m. ET

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

Overall tournament record: 20-28, -6.9 units.

It's been an amazing month for soccer fans and bettors! Personally, I've had a blast watching and betting on all of the Euro and Copa América action.

We have finally reached Championship Sunday, a day that will feature two heavyweight matchups.

When it comes to gambling on these matches, I'll always try to give you my best bets. Basically, if I see an edge, and I'm betting on it, I'll share it. I want us all to win. Remember, only bet what you are comfortable with.

I believe in transparency, so I always like to share my betting record. You will see it above.

We're down to the last couple of games, so let's finish strong.

(All times ET)

Spain vs. England, 3 p.m. Sunday, FOX and FOX Sports app

The teams may change, but the situation remains the same. A European championship is at stake and that means methodical, tense football. Nine of the last 10 European Championships have gone Under 2.5, the last two have gone to extra time.

Neither side involved here has conceded more than one goal in any game at Euro 2024. Spain has clearly been the best team in Germany, but England, despite having been all but eliminated, is still standing and should muck this up and make the youthful, talented Spanish side work for it.

PICK: England-Spain draw (+190)

PICK: Under 2.5 goals

Argentina vs. Colombia, 8 p.m. Sunday, FOX and FOX Sports app

Colombia brings an amazing 28-match unbeaten streak into the final. It has certainly had the tougher path to the title game, surviving the semi against Uruguay while having played a half down a man in sweltering conditions. So Argentina has the extra day of rest and might be fresher given the easier route here.

Under 2.5 has hit in all five of Argentina’s matches and the "win to nil" has cashed in four of Argentina’s five matches — with a late Ecuador goal keeping that from being a perfect five for five.

Argentina is the World Champion for a reason and will be a tough nut to crack here, as it has not conceded a goal in any of the last three Copa Finals they have played.

If you’re looking to boost some odds, consider playing your side HT/FT. Each of the last seven Copa Finals has seen the halftime result manifest into the FT result. So if you like Argentina or Colombia, play them HT/FT. Same strategy if you think this one will finish a draw.

PICK: Under 2.5 goals

