Will Euro 2024 have best finals ever? Spain coach thinks a classic awaits vs. England

BERLIN – Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente believes Sunday's Euro 2024 showdown with England could be one of the most entertaining finals in the tournament's 64-year history.

De la Fuente insisted that the clash of styles — with Spain's free-scoring approach having lit up the competition while England has fought through slow starts and come from behind three times — would lead to an intriguing duel at Berlin's Olympic Stadium.

"We are excited to be against a very important opponent with great players," de la Fuente said. "I think that makes you think it could be a great spectacle. I think we are both in very good form. The signs certainly are that it could be a great spectacle for spectators to enjoy."

Spain's path to the final has been littered with difficulty, winning the Group of Death easily ahead of Italy and Croatia then overcoming host nation Germany and World Cup finalist France to get to this stage.

England's route has looked easier on paper, but despite boasting the likes of Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane, Gareth Southgate's side has walked a treacherous path.

The Three Lions needed a last-second equalizer from Bellingham to survive against Slovakia, a penalty shootout to get by Switzerland and a last-minute winner from Ollie Watkins in the semifinal against the Netherlands.

De la Fuente knows, however, that Southgate's team is not to be taken lightly. A passionate student of soccer history, de la Fuente knows finals have often been tight and tense affairs, due to the importance of the game and the nature of the respective tactical approaches.

However, he feels like England and Spain might bring out the best in each other.

"We have quite different styles, but England are a physical team, with players who enjoy space and run a little bit in the open spaces," he added. "We will try to impose our style, to have more possession. Although, as I always say, we also have the option of playing on the counter-attack.

"But in a final, other parts also play a part, like not making mistakes, the feeling of knowing there is little margin for error, not wanting to lose, wanting to win."

Three years ago, England's clash with Italy was a tactical duel in which Southgate's men established an early lead and tried to hold on, eventually losing on penalties.

In 2016, Portugal had to revamp its game plan against France when Cristiano Ronaldo was forced off injured, and eventually won it with an extra-time strike from sub Eder.

Spain blew out Italy in 2012, and won a methodical encounter with Germany in 2008. Greece's defensive style won the day in 2004, meaning the tournament is overdue for a thrilling conclusion.

"England is able to inflict a lot of damage, even without playing in a very fluid way," Spain defender Dani Vivian told reporters. "But they have that quality that makes them able to produce those sparks."

On the subject of sparks, all eyes will be on superstar youngster Lamine Yamal, including those of Southgate and his staff in the leadup to the clash. Yamal, just 16, scored a magnificent goal to level the score against France and has been one of the best players in the competition, despite his age.

"An exceptional talent, that is clear," Southgate said. "We have some good young players but Spain (has) Pedri, Gavi, Yamal, and the center-back that he didn't bring, (17-year-old Pau) Cubarsi.

"We are not the only country that has good young players. We sometimes think we are, but it is not the case.

"We play a very, very tough game at the weekend and there is no doubt about that. But it is a final so you expect it to be a very tough game. We are proud to be there, and we are looking forward to the challenge."

