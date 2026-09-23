England
England Star Harry Kane To 'Seriously' Explore Future In Both MLS And NFL
England

England Star Harry Kane To 'Seriously' Explore Future In Both MLS And NFL

Updated Sep. 23, 2026 4:32 p.m. ET

England soccer great Harry Kane’s long-held hope of being a kicker in the NFL took clearer shape Wednesday, when he floated the idea of combining the goal with also joining a Major League Soccer club.

The 33-year-old Kane is currently happy and setting records at Bayern Munich coming off a standout 73-goal season that has him in contention to win the Ballon d’Or in London next month.

Still, the England captain looked toward a future in the United States ahead of his team hosting World Cup winner Spain on Saturday in the Nations League.

"Maybe if I am in the MLS in the future or somewhere like that it might be a thing where you could connect the two maybe with the seasons," said Kane, a longtime admirer of Tom Brady.

"That is something I will try and look at a bit more seriously," Kane said. "It all depends on what happens in my career over the next five or six years, the motivation and what I want to do."

The former Tottenham forward compared the skill of place-kicking in the NFL with taking penalties in soccer.

"I take penalties and it is a very similar pressure, technique," he said. "If I did that, in terms of training, I would be closer to that more than any other sport."

"If I was to do it, it is something I would take seriously. I would take maybe six months to a year of trying to practice before," Kane said. "But, again, it is in the back of my mind because right now I am feeling that I want to play as long as I can here."

Kane revealed he is "fairly close" to signing a new contract with Bayern where he is now in a fourth season and has won two Bundesliga titles.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

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