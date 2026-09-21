Cole Palmer, Declan Rice Ruled Out Of England's Upcoming Nations League Matches

Cole Palmer was among five players to withdraw from the England squad on Monday because of injuries, denying the Chelsea playmaker an opportunity to prove his worth again to coach Thomas Tuchel after a World Cup snub.

Marcus Rashford, Declan Rice, Tino Livramento and Kobbie Mainoo also were ruled out of upcoming Nations League games against world champion Spain, Croatia and Czech Republic (two) because of unspecified injury issues, the national team said.

Only two players have been called up as replacements: Everton midfielder James Garner and Nottingham Forest playmaker Morgan Gibbs-White.

Last week, Tuchel said Palmer would have "a point to prove" after his recall, having been a high-profile absentee from the England squad that went to the World Cup and reached the semifinals before losing to Argentina.

Palmer played the full game in Chelsea's last outing, a 3-0 loss at Brentford on Friday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.