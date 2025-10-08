FIFA Men's World Cup Czechia vs. Croatia: How to Watch, Odds, WCQ Preview Published Oct. 9, 2025 7:48 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Czechia and Croatia face off in World Cup 2026 qualifying action. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch Czechia vs Croatia and odds.

How to watch Czechia vs. Croatia

Date: Thursday, October 9, 2025

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: ViX+

Live Boxscore: FOXSports.com

Czechia vs. Croatia Odds

As of October 9, Croatia is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Czechia

9/8: vs Saudi Arabia (Draw, 1–1)

9/5: at Montenegro (Win, 2–0)

6/9: at Croatia (Loss, 5–1)

6/6: vs Montenegro (Win, 2–0)

3/25: at Gibraltar (Win, 4–0)

Croatia

9/8: vs Montenegro (Win, 4–0)

9/5: at Faroe Islands (Win, 1–0)

6/9: vs Czechia (Win, 5–1)

6/6: at Gibraltar (Win, 7–0)

3/23: at France (Loss, 2–0)

