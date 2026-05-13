FIFA Men's World Cup
Curaçao Rehires Dick Advocaat For The World Cup Three Months After He Resigned
FIFA Men's World Cup

Curaçao Rehires Dick Advocaat For The World Cup Three Months After He Resigned

Published May. 13, 2026 2:13 p.m. ET

Dutch veteran Dick Advocaat is coming back to take Curaçao to the World Cup and set a record as the oldest-ever coach in the tournament’s 96-year history.

The 78-year-old Advocaat’s return three months after he resigned citing a family health issue was confirmed Tuesday by the Curaçao soccer federation, one day after Fred Rutten left the job.

"Discussions between (the federation) and Dick Advocaat regarding the further details of this appointment are currently ongoing," it said, with "the aim of ensuring stability, clarity, and continuity around the national team." 

When Curaçao makes its World Cup debut against Germany on June 14 in Houston, Advocaat will be seven years older than Otto Rehhagel was at 71 coaching Greece at the 2010 World Cup.

It will also be Advocaat’s third World Cup with a third different team: His native Netherlands in 1994 and South Korea in 2006.

Curaçao also plays Ecuador in Kansas City and Ivory Coast in Philadelphia at the first 48-team World Cup being co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. The expanded format gave three extra guaranteed entries to the CONCACAF region.

Advocaat led the tiny Caribbean island team through qualifying, then was replaced in February by his compatriot Rutten.

Rutten oversaw two losses in warmup games in March, against Australia and China, and was reportedly unpopular with players who wanted Advocaat back.

Curaçao is an autonomous territory of about 156,000 people in the Caribbean within the Netherlands kingdom. The team relies almost entirely on players born and raised in the Netherlands.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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