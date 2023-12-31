NWSL Crystal Dunn signs with NWSL champion NJ/NY Gotham FC through 2026 season Published Dec. 31, 2023 3:47 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Crystal Dunn is returning home to join NWSL champion NJ/NY Gotham FC, the team announced Sunday.

The 31-year-old Dunn, a 2019 World Cup winner, signed a contract with Gotham through the 2026 season. The U.S. national team star played three seasons with the Portland Thorns before entering free agency in November.

"This place is one that I hold close to my heart," Dunn said of her home state of New York. "I am looking forward to playing alongside top players that will bring out the best in me, as we all work together to push this club to achieve even more success this upcoming season and beyond."

Dunn has won three NWSL titles, including with the Thorns in 2022. The defender/midfielder won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

"Crystal is an exceptional player who can play anywhere at any time and have an incredible impact on the game," Gotham FC coach Juan Carlos Amorós said.

Dunn, who had her first child in 2022, won consecutive NWSL Shields and NWSL championships with the North Carolina Courage in 2018-19.

Reporting by the Associated Press.

