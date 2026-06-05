Croatia vs Slovenia: How to Watch, Prediction, Odds, Friendly Preview

Croatia and Slovenia will take to the pitch in an international friendly just days before the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Croatia, making their 7th World Cup appearance, have had great success in the last two World Cup runs as runners-up and third place finishers. Slovenia, however, failed to qualify for this summer's tournament after failing to make it out of the UEFA group qualification stages.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch Croatia vs Slovenia.

How to Watch Croatia vs Slovenia

How to Watch World Cup 2026

Stream all FIFA World Cup games on FOX One from June 11 to July 19, 2026, as 48 national teams compete across the Group Stage and Knockout rounds. FOX One gives fans access to live games, pregame coverage, highlights, expert analysis, and unforgettable moments directly to your screen.

Croatia World Cup Schedule

Croatia vs Slovenia Odds

Croatia is favored to win the match, check out the full odds below:

Croatia’s INSANE Golden Generation's 2018 Run 🇭🇷🏅 No. 51 in Best FIFA World Cup™ Moments A golden generation of players and one unforgettable 2018 World Cup run.

Team Form

Check out how each team have recently performed below:

Croatia

6/2: vs Belgium (Loss, 2-0)

3/31: at Brazil (Loss, 3-1)

3/26: vs Colombia (Win, 2-1)

11/17: at Montenegro (Win, 3-2)

11/14: vs Faroe Islands (Win, 3-1)

Slovenia