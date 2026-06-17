Cristiano Ronaldo Walks Off Alone As Team Thanks Fans After Shocking DR Congo Draw

Cristiano Ronaldo cut a lonely and frustrated figure as he stormed off the pitch following Portugal's unexpected 1-1 draw with DR Congo in their 2026 World Cup opener. While the rest of the squad stayed out to acknowledge the significant Portuguese support in Houston, the legendary captain opted for a swift exit to the dressing room.

Frustration Boils Over For The Captain

The 41-year-old forward could not hide his disappointment at the final whistle after Portugal failed to secure all three points against their African opponents. Despite a bright start that saw Joao Neves open the scoring early in the match, Roberto Martinez's side were eventually pegged back by a goal from Yoane Wissa, leaving the Group Stage opener in a stalemate.

As the referee blew for full-time, Ronaldo was among the first to leave the field of play. He was seen walking with his head down, clearly disgruntled by both the result and his own performance, which saw several chances go begging. Although he paused briefly to acknowledge some fans and shook hands with a member of the DR Congo coaching staff, he did not wait to participate in the traditional post-match lap of appreciation with his teammates.

Teammates Stay Behind to Thank Houston Crowd

In stark contrast to their captain’s solitary walk down the tunnel, the rest of the Portugal squad remained on the pitch for a considerable amount of time. Led by senior figures, the players made a point of visiting every corner of the stadium to thank the thousands of fans who had turned Houston into a sea of red and green. This collective gesture highlighted a clear difference in immediate reaction following the whistle.

This marks Ronaldo's sixth World Cup appearance since making his tournament debut in 2006. Over the course of his illustrious World Cup career, he has featured in 23 matches, scoring eight goals and providing two assists. Remarkably, the Portuguese forward has found the back of the net in every single edition of the tournament he has previously participated in.

Portugal Looks to Bounce Back

Before the tournament, manager Roberto Martinez had warned of the high stakes involved in these opening fixtures. He told reporters: "If we draw it is a catastrophe. If we lose, it is the end of the world." Following the match, he adopted a more analytical tone, saying, "It's part of what the World Cup is, now we have to analyze."

Following this draw, Portugal will shift their focus to bouncing back in their upcoming fixture, where they are set to face Uzbekistan. They will then wrap up their Group K campaign with a clash against Colombia.

Ronaldo's Long-Awaited Trophy Dream Faces Hurdles

Ronaldo is desperately searching to crown his trophy-laden career with the World Cup, the only major title missing from his historic cabinet. However, Portugal's tournament got off to a highly lacklustre start, adding to the forward's recent struggles as Ronaldo has now gone 10 consecutive games in major tournaments without scoring - making the longest drought of his international career.