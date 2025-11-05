Cristiano Ronaldo Insists Missing Out on World Cup Success Won't 'Define' Legacy

In partnership with

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo insists his football legacy will not be "defined" by whether he matches Lionel Messi's success at the World Cup. The Al-Nassr star appears to have performed a U-turn based on his latest interview, after initially claiming it would be a "dream" to lift the famous trophy before retiring. However, the icon has now insisted it does not matter what happens at next summer's tournament.

Ronaldo vs. Messi debate continues

Comparisons between two football legends in Ronaldo and Lionel Messi continue to be drawn despite both now being in the latter stages of their careers. The former is still seeking a first title in Saudi Arabia with Al-Nassr, while the latter is spending his twilight years at David Beckham's Inter Miami in the United States. Many fans point to the Argentina playmaker as the true GOAT of the sport after he lifted the World Cup with Argentina in 2022, but Ronaldo insists his career cannot be judged on whether he manages to win on the global stage.

In a preview for the second half of his interview on Piers Morgan Unsensored, which will be released on Thursday, the 40-year-old striker said: "If you ask me, ‘Cristiano, is it a dream to win the World Cup?’ No, it's not a dream. Define what? To define if I'm one of the best in history, to win one competition, [of] six games, seven games. You think it's fair?"

World Cup U-turn

Ronaldo's quotes may come as a surprise to some after his previous words on the World Cup. The former Manchester United and Real Madrid star has been on record admitting how much it would mean to him to win the competition. After Portugal were dumped out of the 2022 tournament by Morocco in the quarter-finals, Ronaldo posted on Instagram: "Winning a World Cup for Portugal was the biggest and most ambitious dream of my career. Fortunately, I won many international titles, including for Portugal, but placing our country's name at the highest level in the world was my greatest dream.

"I fought for it. I fought hard for that dream. In the 5 World Cup appearances I made over 16 years, always alongside great players and supported by millions of Portuguese people, I gave my all. I left everything on the field. I never shied away from the fight and never gave up on that dream.

"Unfortunately, yesterday the dream ended. There's no point in reacting hastily. I just want everyone to know that much has been said, much has been written, much has been speculated, but my dedication to Portugal never changed for a moment. I was always just one more person fighting for everyone's goal and I would never turn my back on my teammates and my country.

"For now, there's not much more to say. Thank you, Portugal. Thank you, Qatar. The dream was beautiful while it lasted… Now, we must hope that time will be a good advisor and allow everyone to draw their own conclusions."

Ronaldo: I don't want to be humble

Barcelona legend Messi, of course, went on to win the World Cup for the first time in his prestigious career three years ago, the crowning jewel on his hugely successful time on the pitch. The Inter Miami man has more accolades in his collection than Ronaldo, but that did not stop the Portuguese forward from claiming he is a better player. Asked flat out by Morgan whether he thought Messi was the GOAT, Ronaldo replied: "Is Messi better than me? I disagree. I don't want to be humble." Naturally, the comment sparked a huge volume of debate on social media, although the argument is likely to go on for years after both have hung up their boots.

One last shot

Should Ronaldo lead Portugal to World Cup glory next summer, his opinion on that piece of silverware defining his legacy may change. Despite Portugal always being in the mix for football's biggest prize, Ronaldo has never been able to take them beyond the semi-final stage. They have won the European Championship and the Nations League twice with their talisman leading the line, but even if he denies it, failing to get over the line next summer will leave a glaring empty spot on Ronaldo's list of achievements.