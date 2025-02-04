Cristiano Ronaldo Cristiano Ronaldo: 'I'm the most complete player to have existed' Published Feb. 4, 2025 3:43 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been at the center of soccer's GOAT debate for nearly two decades. Between them, they have 1,773 goals, nine Champions League titles and 13 Ballon d'Or awards.

But for Ronaldo, there is no debate.

"I'm talking about numbers," Ronaldo told Spanish television show "El Chiringuito" in an interview on Monday. "I think I'm the most complete player to have existed. In my opinion, I think it's me. I do everything well in football: with my head, free kicks, left foot. I'm fast, I'm strong.

"One thing is taste — if you like Messi, Pelé, Maradona, I understand that and I respect that — but saying Ronaldo isn't complete ... I'm the most complete. I haven't seen anybody better than me, and I say it from the heart."

For his career, Ronaldo has 923 goals and 257 assists, which totals up to 1,180 goal contributions. The only player with more career goal contributions than Ronaldo is Messi, who has 850 goals and 379 assists.

But when it comes down to putting the ball in the back of net, Ronaldo's numbers speak for themselves — and even if they didn't, he has no problem his doubters.

"Who's the best goalscorer in history? It's about numbers. Full stop," Ronaldo said. "Who's the player in history who's scored most goals with their head, their left foot, penalties, free kicks?

"I was looking the other day, and not being left-footed, I'm in the top 10 goalscorers with their left foot in history. And with my head, and with my right foot, and penalties. All of them."

The one thing Ronaldo still doesn't have to his name is the elusive World Cup title. Ronaldo once had the edge over Messi at the international level, but since 2018, Messi has won the World Cup and lifted the Copa América trophy twice.

Ronaldo will have the opportunity to win the World Cup one last time in 2026. He'll be 40 years old, but at the rate that he's scoring goals in the Saudi Pro League, it's reasonable to assume he could play a role for Portugal in 2026.

