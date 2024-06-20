Copa América Four fun ways to bet on USA heading into the Copa América 2024 tournament Published Jun. 20, 2024 10:26 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The excitement is building as the United States Men’s National Team 's (USMNT) first Copa América game on FOX gets closer.

This is the second-youngest team the United States has sent to Copa, and it is certain to bring its youthful energy to the pitch.

The team will start with an opener against Bolivia on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App.

The USMNT currently has the fifth-shortest odds to win the tournament at +1200, but it is a noticeable distance behind powerhouses Argentina (+175) and Brazil (+225), the two overwhelming favorites.

But, bettors know that nothing is impossible in a tournament like this.

Additionally, Copa América serves as a tune-up to the 2026 World Cup on FOX which also takes place in the United States. A good showing here could help cement USMNT's standing in the soccer world heading up to that extravaganza.

Even if you don't think the United States can win it all, there are other fun ways to show your support and pocket some money in the process while betting on Gregg Berhalter's squad this summer.

Let's jump into my four fun ways to bet on the USMNT in the tournament.

USA to win Group C (+140)

Uruguay is the favorite in the group, but are we sure it is ready for the prime-time spotlight?

Its soccer history is incredible, and the 37-year-old Luis Suarez is an all-time great, but there are many question marks as the team transitions out of its golden era following a flop in the group stage at the 2022 World Cup.

After October and November wins over Brazil and Argentina, Uruguay has been in shaky form. A 2-1 loss to Ivory Coast set off enough alarms that it responded with a big win over Mexico . The matchup with the USA on July 1 in Kansas City will likely determine the group outcome, and with the USA playing a "home" game in which the crowd should be 90 percent red, white and blue, give me the USA taking the group at plus money.

PICK: USA to win Group C (bet $10 to win $24 total)

USMNT makes final preparations for 2024 Copa América, face Bolivia in first match

USA to reach the semifinal (+190)

These are some fascinating odds on USA reaching the semifinals, and that’s after you toss out Argentina and Brazil (-650, -500, respectively).

These numbers will dramatically shift if, say, Uruguay, Mexico or Colombia take a loss in the group stage, and shift the anticipated knockout matchup.

Call me a homer, but …

PICK: USA to reach the semifinals (bet $10 to win $29 total)

Gio Reyna Top USA Goal Scorer (+900)

Reyna might be in the best form of any player on the U.S. heading into Copa América, and he’s a fan favorite.

Reyna and coach Gregg Berhalter appear to have patched things up after a disastrous World Cup when the team wanted to send him home.

Christian Pulisic is the obvious bet and Folarin Balogun is the guy everyone wants to see, but the smart bet is on Reyna, who will be central to the USA's attacks.

PICK: Gio Reyna to be USA top goal scorer (bet $10 to win $100 total)

USA to beat Bolivia 2-0 (+360)

The US will beat Bolivia, that much we know.

Bolivia hasn’t qualified for the World Cup since 1994; it has never won a game at that stage.

At Copa América, Bolivia has one win this century. So you can pick 1-0 or 2-0, maybe a 3-0 bloodbath, but it feels like a clean sheet and an easy 2-0 win to start Copa América.

At these odds, this bet is worth a sprinkle.

PICK: USA beats Bolivia 2-0 (bet $10 to win $46 total)

