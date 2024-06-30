Copa América Copa América 2024 daily recap: Mexico's experiment fails as Venezuela, Ecuador move on from Group B Updated Jun. 30, 2024 10:40 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Mexico has been eliminated from Copa América following its scoreless draw with Ecuador at State Farm Stadium on Sunday. Ecuador will advance to the quarterfinals as the runner-up in Group B; Venezuela will advance as the winner.

Here's everything that happened Copa América on Sunday, with stats from FOX Sports Research:

Venezuela 3, Jamaica 0

Venezuela won its group at Copa América for just the second time ever; 2007 was the first time. It also won all three of its group stage matches at Copa América for the first time ever. Venezuela has now gone unbeaten (a win or a draw) in Copa América group play five times: 2007, 2011, 2016, 2019 and 2024.

Salomón Rondón, Venezuela's all-time leading scorer, scored his 43rd international goal, which is more than the rest of the squad combined (36). Venezuela is now 24-3-6 (W-L-D) in the 33 matches Rondón has scored in.

Jamaica has still not earned a point at Copa América. It is winless in nine games.

Venezuela is 5-2-1 (W-L-D) all-time vs Jamaica.

Mexico 0, Ecuador 0

Ecuador has now reached the quarterfinals at three of the last four editions of Copa América. It went out in the group stage at six straight tournaments before that.

Ecuador now has as many wins at this Copa América as it did in the previous seven.

Mexico has gone into its final Copa América group game needing a win to advance three times (2011, 2015, 2024) and was eliminated all three times. This is the first time it has opened Copa América with a win and then been eliminated in the group stage, and the time in the last four Copas it has gone out in the group stage (2011, 2015, 2024).

Mexico's one goal scored is tied for its fewest scored at a single Copa América tournament.

Mexico and Ecuador have now met four times in the Copa América with Mexico leading the all-time matchup 2-1-1 (W-L-D).

