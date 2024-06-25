Copa América 2024 odds: Group stage tracker; Brazil still favored in Group D
Copa América 2024 is in full swing, and the odds are on the move as we get deeper into the tournament.
What an exciting time for soccer fans and bettors as they get to watch all the fun Euro and Copa América action on FOX and the FOX Sports app for the next month.
Every team has played at least one game so far. Argentina currently leads Group A after its opening match win against Canada, while Mexico and Venezuela sit atop Group B.
Both Uruguay and the United States of America lead Group C after winning their first matches. Colombia leads Group D all on its own after Brazil's disappointing draw against Costa Rica as -1200 favorites.
The winners of each group will play a second-place team from another group in the knockout rounds beginning on July 4.
Check out the odds for each group at DraftKings Sportsbook as of June 25.
Group A
Argentina (1-0-0): -900
Chile (0-1-0): +900
Peru (0-1-0): +1400
Canada (0-0-1): +3000
Group B
Mexico (1-0-0): -110
Venezuela (1-0-0): +150
Ecuador (0-0-1): +350
Jamaica (0-0-1): +2500
Group C
Uruguay (1-0-0): -200
USA (1-0-0): +140
Panama (0-0-1): +6500
Bolivia (0-0-1): +20000
Group D
Brazil (0-1-0): -140
Colombia (1-0-0): +105
Costa Rica (0-1-0): +1600
Paraguay (0-0-1): +2500
