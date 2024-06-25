Copa América Copa América 2024 odds: Group stage tracker; Brazil still favored in Group D Published Jun. 25, 2024 2:56 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Copa América 2024 is in full swing, and the odds are on the move as we get deeper into the tournament.

What an exciting time for soccer fans and bettors as they get to watch all the fun Euro and Copa América action on FOX and the FOX Sports app for the next month.

Every team has played at least one game so far. Argentina currently leads Group A after its opening match win against Canada, while Mexico and Venezuela sit atop Group B.

Both Uruguay and the United States of America lead Group C after winning their first matches. Colombia leads Group D all on its own after Brazil's disappointing draw against Costa Rica as -1200 favorites.

The winners of each group will play a second-place team from another group in the knockout rounds beginning on July 4.

Check out the odds for each group at DraftKings Sportsbook as of June 25.

Group A

Argentina (1-0-0): -900

Chile (0-1-0): +900

Peru (0-1-0): +1400

Canada (0-0-1): +3000

Group B

Mexico (1-0-0): -110

Venezuela (1-0-0): +150

Ecuador (0-0-1): +350

Jamaica (0-0-1): +2500

Group C

Uruguay (1-0-0): -200

USA (1-0-0): +140

Panama (0-0-1): +6500

Bolivia (0-0-1): +20000

Group D

Brazil (0-1-0): -140

Colombia (1-0-0): +105

Costa Rica (0-1-0): +1600

Paraguay (0-0-1): +2500

