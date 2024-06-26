Copa América
Copa América 2024 daily recap: Mexico on brink of elimination after loss to Venezuela
Published Jun. 26, 2024 11:33 p.m. ET
Mexico needs to win its next match to advance to the Copa América knockout stage after falling to Venezuela, 1-0, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
Here's everything that happened on the seventh day of group play at Copa América, with stats from FOX Sports Research:
Ecuador 3, Jamaica 1
- Ecuador picked up its third win in its last 26 Copa América matches, now 3-16-7 (W-L-D) in those games. Jamaica remains winless all-time at Copa América, now 0-8-0 (W-L-D) in the tournament.
- Ecuador's last three wins at Copa América have now come against CONCACAF opponents: Wednesday vs. Jamaica, 4-0 against Haiti in 2016 and 2-1 against Mexico in 2015.
- Kendry Paez became the youngest goalscorer in this year's tournament (17 years, 1 month and 22 days), and the third-youngest in Copa history (Johnnier Montano and Mario Alborta).
- Jamaica scored its first goal ever at Copa América, which came in its eighth match in the tournament. This was also the first time Jamaica had scored against a CONMEBOL opponent since June 2017.
- Michail Antonio's goal was his first since January 2022.
Venezuela 1, Mexico
- Venezuela has advanced to the quarterfinals for the third time in the last four editions of Copa América. This was just their 10th win in 68 Copa América games played all-time.
- Salomón Rondon scored his 42nd international goal for Venezuela, more than the rest of the squad combined (35). Venezuela is now 23-3-6 (W-L-D) in the 32 matches when Rondón scores.
- Mexico has failed to advance past the Copa América group stage just twice, however, it was in two of its three most recent Copas (2011 and 2015).
- Mexico must win its match against Ecuador to advance, as they trail them in goal difference and will finish third in the group if they draw.
- Santiago Giménez has four goals in 28 caps and no goals in 11 appearances now for Mexico since scoring the winner in last year’s Gold Cup final.
