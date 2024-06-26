Copa América Copa América 2024 daily recap: Argentina advances, Canada bounces back Published Jun. 26, 2024 12:10 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Argentina continued its perfect start to its Copa América campaign on Tuesday with a 1-0 win over Chile at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Here's everything that happened on the sixth day of group play at Copa América:

Canada 1, Peru 0

Canada recorded its firs- ever win and scored its first ever goal in Copa América history.

Canada's goal was its first in its last 343 minutes of play.

Canada's victory over Peru is its third win over a CONMEBOL opponent and the first since a 2-0 victory against Colombia in the 2000 Gold Cup Final.

Jesse Marsch records his first win ever as Canada's head coach, now 1-2-1 (W-L-D).

Jonathan David scored his 27th goal for Canada, two shy of tying teammate Cyle Larin for the most in their history. His goal was also the first in the Jesse Marsch era.

Peru fails to score in its first two matches of a Copa América for the first time in history.

Paolo Guerrero made his 27th Copa América appearance, now tied for the most by a Peruvian player in the tournament's history.

Peru records its first loss against a CONCACAF opponent at Copa América in their last four matches against the conference, now 3-1-0 (W-L-D) in that span.

Peru vs. Canada Highlights | 2024 Copa América

Argentina 1, Chile 0

Argentina advanced to the knockout stage of Copa América, having done so in its last 15 appearances in the tournament. Since 1986, Argentina have advanced past the group stage in 24 of its 25 major tournament appearances — it eliminated in the 2002 World Cup group stage.

Argentina has won its last seven matches, with its last loss coming in November 2023.

Lautaro Martínez has now scored multiple goals in the last three Copa América tournaments.

Emiliano Martínez has now made 15 appearances in major tournaments, with Argentina prevailng in 13 of those 15 matches (10-1-4, W-L-D record. Argentina advanced on three of those draws in penalties.

Chile has never beaten Argentina outright at Copa América, in 30 all-time meetings, going 0-21-9 (W-L-D). They have met in the Copa group stage seven times now, with 2021 being the only time Chile got a point.

Darío Osorio (20 years and 153 days) became the second-youngest player to start for Chile in a Copa América match in the 21st century, only behind Luis Jiménez (20 years and 27 days against Costa Rica in 2004).

Claudio Bravo made his 27th Copa América match appearance, tied with Gary Medel for the second-most in Chile's history (Sergio Livingstone, 34).

Tuesday's crowd was 81,106, the largest so far in this Copa América; the only Copa América game on U.S. soil with a bigger crowd was the Argentina-Chile final in same venue in 2016 (82,026).

Chile vs. Argentina Highlights | 2024 Copa América

