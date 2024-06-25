Copa América Copa América 2024: Lionel Messi among best players from Matchday 1 Published Jun. 25, 2024 3:44 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Matchday 1 of the Copa América group stage is in the books, and the "FOX Soccer NOW" crew — Jimmy Conrad, Melissa Ortiz, Maurice Edu and Juan Pablo Angel — put together their best XI from the first few games.

Here's who made the cut!

Best XI from Matchday 1

GK: Maxime Crepeau, Canada

Going into the tournament, Maxime Crépeau had not conceded a goal in 266 consecutive minutes played for Canada.

CB: Matías Viña, Uruguay

Viña scored the first international goal of his career and added an assist in Uruguay's 3-1 win over Panama.

Uruguay vs. Panama highlights

CB: Cristian Romero, Argentina

Romero won all six of his ground duels and completed 98% of his passes (91/93) in Argentina's 2-0 win over Canada.

CB: Nahuel Ferraresi, Venenzuela

Ferraresi was outstanding in the air for Venenzuela, winning 5/7 of his aerial duels. He also had five clearances and completed both of his tackles.

LM: Gerardo Arteaga, Mexico

Arteaga scored Mexico's lone goal in its 1-0 win over Jamaica. He took two shots, both of which were on target.

Gerardo Arteaga scores a goal in 69' to give Mexico a 1-0 lead over Jamaica

CM: James Rodríguez, Colombia

Rodríguez became the first player to record two assists in the group stage of Copa América match since André Carrillo did it for Peru against Chile in the 2019 edition.

CM: Federico Valverde, Uruguay

The Real Madrid midfielder was all over the place for Uruguay, registering 60 touches and completing 41 of his 48 pass attempts.

RM: Daniel Muñoz, Colombia

Muñoz scored the decisive goal in Colombia's 2-1 win over Paraguay. He also had seven recoveries and won seven duels on defense.

LW: Christian Pulisic, United States

Pulisic became the second American player to record a goal and an assist in a single Copa América match, following Clint Dempsey, who did it twice.

How far can Christian Pulisic, USMNT go in 2024 Copa América?

ST: Salomón Rondón, Velenzuela

Rondón is Venezuela's all-time leading scorer with 41 goals, and has more goals than the rest of the squad combined (33).

RW: Lionel Messi, Argentina

Messi picked up his first assist of the tournament against Canada, extending his record for the most in tournament history.

All stats courtesy of FOX Sports Research.

