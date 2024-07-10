Copa América Colombia beats Uruguay 1-0 and will face Lionel Messi, Argentina in Copa América final Published Jul. 10, 2024 10:23 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Jefferson Lerma scored in the 39th minute, and Colombia played a man short the entire second half in a 1-0 win over Uruguay on Wednesday night to reach the Copa América final against Lionel Messi and Argentina.

Daniel Muñoz was ejected in first-half stoppage time for his second yellow card, but Colombia held on to reach the championship for the first time since winning its only Copa title as host in 2001.

Colombia extended its unbeaten streak to a team record 28 games, one more than from 1992-94 and the longest current streak in men's soccer.

In a contentious match that included seven yellow cards and one red, players from both teams pushed and shoved in a scrum on the field at the final whistle and some players went into the stands to scrap with fans.

Defending champion Argentina and Uruguay meet Sunday night at Miami Gardens, Florida.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

