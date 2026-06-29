Coach Didier Deschamps Back With France At World Cup After Mother's Funeral

France coach Didier Deschamps is back with Les Bleus for their round of 32 match against Sweden at the World Cup on Tuesday after traveling to Europe for his mother's funeral.

Deschamps learned of his mother’s death the day after France's win over Iraq on June 22, which clinched advancement from the group stage. He missed Friday's victory over Norway.

"I’m here. I’m good, and it’s good to be busy since Friday evening when I arrived back in the United States," Dechamps said Monday through a translator.

France swept its group matches for the first time since 1998, joined by Argentina and Mexico as the only nations to win all three games. Seeking their third title after 1998 and 2018, Les Blues would face Germany or Paraguay in the round of 16 if they get past the Swedes.

"For me, it was very difficult. And for me and for the French national team, it was important that I left. They did what they had to do," Deschamps said. "And now we’re preparing a competition within the competition."

Assistant Guy Stéphan led the team to the 4-1 win over Norway in Deschamps' absence.

"It was somewhat of a shock," midfielder Adrien Rabiot said through a translator. "He completely trusted in us and we delivered in the best way possible. We’re happy that he’s back. I don't think that it’s so easy to have to grieve in these conditions. This is football, and now we have the World Cup, and it is the way it is."

Deschamps coached France to the 2018 title and to the 2022 final, a penalty-kick loss to Argentina.

Captain of France’s 1998 champions, Deschamps took over as coach in 2012 and said in January he would retire this summer. He is trying to become the second coach to win two World Cup titles after Italy’s Vittorio Pozzo in 1934 and 1938.

"Didier came back with the willpower to go as far as possible in this World Cup. It is something that, of course, will also help him to forget a little bit about these tragic events," Rabiot said. "He smiled a lot. He tried to be enthusiastic, although I know that he’s very affected by his grief. I think he’s trying not to show it, not to transmit any negative to the squad."

Reporting by The Associated Press.