Serie A U.S Men's Team Star Christian Pulisic Keeps Scoring for AC Milan Updated Sep. 20, 2025 7:18 p.m. ET

Christian Pulisic is in fine form nine months before a home World Cup.

The United States forward scored twice and was involved in another goal as AC Milan won at previously unbeaten Udinese 3-0 in Serie A on Saturday.

It was just the type of performance that American fans will be hoping to see at the 2026 World Cup that the U.S. is co-hosting with Canada and Mexico. Pulisic and U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino recently indicated they had moved on from some controversy after the top American player skipped the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Since joining Milan in 2023, Pulisic has scored 36 goals and provided 21 assists in 105 matches — meaning he has produced a goal in more than half of his matches.

"Winning trophies and games are more important for me," Pulisic said. "Goals and assists are always there."

Pulisic scored first by pounding in a rebound shortly before halftime.

Then his high pressing allowed Youssouf Fofana to score undisturbed less than a minute into the second half.

Pulisic made it 3-0 after taking a well-disguised pass from Adrien Rabiot and shooting through a defender’s legs.

Milan’s third win in four matches moved the Rossoneri level with defending champion Napoli, one point behind leader Juventus, which had its perfect start ended in a 1-1 draw at Hellas Verona.

Under returning coach Massimiliano Allegri, who was suspended for the Udinese game, it's already looking like Milan has improved after an eighth-place finish last season that left the seven-time European champion out of continental competition.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

