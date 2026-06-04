Canada vs Ireland: How to Watch, Prediction, Odds, Friendly Preview

Canada and Ireland will face off in an international friendly ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Canada is hosting its first ever World Cup tournament alongside Mexico and the USA. Their opening match will be against Bosnia and Herzegovina on June 12th. Ireland failed to qualify for the World Cup after losing a heart-breaking penalty shootout to Czechia in the UEFA playoff semifinals.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch Canada vs Ireland.

How to Watch Canada vs Ireland

How to Watch World Cup 2026

Stream all FIFA World Cup games on FOX One from June 11 to July 19, 2026, as 48 national teams compete across the Group Stage and Knockout rounds. FOX One gives fans access to live games, pregame coverage, highlights, expert analysis, and unforgettable moments directly to your screen.

Canada World Cup Schedule

Canada vs Ireland Odds

Canada is favored to win the match, check out the full odds below:

Group B Preview: Canada, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Qatar, Switzerland Alexi Lalas and David Mosse continue their World Cup Previews, this time diving into co-host Canada’s group, Group B. Will the Swiss lead by Granit Xhaka make another run? Are we worried about Alphonso Davies' health? Tune in daily for a new group as we speed toward the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicking off June 11th on FOX! Presented by @Zillow #Zillow

Team Form

Check out how each team have recently performed below:

Canada

6/1: vs Uzbekistan (W, 2-0)

3/31: vs Tunisia (D, 0-0)

3/28: vs Iceland (D, 2-2)

1/17: vs Guatemala (W, 1-0)

11/18: at Venezuela (W, 2-0)

Ireland