Canada vs Ireland: How to Watch, Prediction, Odds, Friendly Preview
Canada and Ireland will face off in an international friendly ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Canada is hosting its first ever World Cup tournament alongside Mexico and the USA. Their opening match will be against Bosnia and Herzegovina on June 12th. Ireland failed to qualify for the World Cup after losing a heart-breaking penalty shootout to Czechia in the UEFA playoff semifinals.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch Canada vs Ireland.
How to Watch Canada vs Ireland
- Date: Friday, June 5, 2026
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Saputo Stadium, Montreal, Quebec, Canada
- TV: FS2
- Streaming: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App
How to Watch World Cup 2026
Stream all FIFA World Cup games on FOX One from June 11 to July 19, 2026, as 48 national teams compete across the Group Stage and Knockout rounds. FOX One gives fans access to live games, pregame coverage, highlights, expert analysis, and unforgettable moments directly to your screen.
Canada World Cup Schedule
- 6/12: Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina (3:00 p.m. ET)
- 6/18: Canada vs Qatar (6:00 p.m. ET)
- 6/24: Canada vs Switzerland (3:00 p.m. ET)
Canada vs Ireland Odds
Canada is favored to win the match, check out the full odds below:
Group B Preview: Canada, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Qatar, Switzerland
Team Form
Check out how each team have recently performed below:
Canada
- 6/1: vs Uzbekistan (W, 2-0)
- 3/31: vs Tunisia (D, 0-0)
- 3/28: vs Iceland (D, 2-2)
- 1/17: vs Guatemala (W, 1-0)
- 11/18: at Venezuela (W, 2-0)
Ireland
- 5/28: vs Qatar (W, 1-0)
- 5/16: vs Grenada (W, 5-0)
- 3/31: vs North Macedonia (D, 0-0)
- 3/26: at Czech Republic (L, 2-2)
- 11/16: at Hungary (W, 3-2)
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