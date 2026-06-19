4 Takeaways From Brazil's Bounce Back Win Over Haiti At The World Cup

On Friday night in Philadelphia, Brazil claimed its first victory of the tournament with an imposing 3-0 victory against Haiti, who gave a heroic performance — keeping it at 0-0 and even threatening Alisson's goal on multiple occasions in the second half — but sadly couldn’t handle the overwhelming power of the five-time World Cup champion.

As a result of the win and the scoreline, Brazil took over Group C’s standings thanks to a better goal differential to Morocco, who won 1-0 against Scotland earlier on the night. For Haiti, its World Cup is now effectively over after zero points from its first two matches.

It was a big night for Matheus Cunha, who entered the starting XI, replacing Igor Thiago after his quiet performance against Morocco. The Manchester United star thanked Carlo Ancelotti with a brace, scored in the 26th and 36th minute respectively.

Vinícius Jr. scored the third after a lovely ball from Lucas Paquetá and once that happened, the night was over. And sadly, so was Haiti’s World Cup.

This was also the first time since 1958 that Brazil played a match with two teenagers on the pitch, when Endrick and Rayan came on later in the game. It speaks volumes to Ancelotti’s faith in his young stars and how at this World Cup, if you’re good enough, you will have a chance to shine for the national team.

Here are my takeaways:

1. Viní Continues To Lead By Example

(Photo by Marcel Bonte/Soccrates/Getty Images)

After a piece of individual brilliance against Morocco, scoring the goal that equalized against the Atlas Lions thus earning a point, the Real Madrid star gave us another stately performance tonight in Philadelphia. His assist to Cunha and stoppage-time goal in the first half rounded up for three goal contributions in the competition so far.

But the match against Haiti was also about his commitment off the ball, as he often tracked back to help out Douglas Santos on the left.

This is exactly what Ancelotti needs from Vinícius Jr., who knows that at this World Cup, he needs to inspire his team in order to permeate confidence through the squad. And that’s exactly what he did.

2. Paquetà’s Complete Performance

(Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP via Getty Images)

The Flamengo man was fantastic on Friday, especially in the first half where Brazil did all the damage. He controlled the center of the pitch, won battles and, whenever possible, created opportunities that threatened Haiti’s goal. His main highlight was the lovely assist he had for Vinícius Jr.’s goal. Their chemistry is born out of their childhood friendship from their Flamengo academy days. In the past, Vinicius has called Paquetá his best friend in football, and you can see why, as their understanding in possession is evident.

If Paquetá can maintain this momentum, then it solves a few issues for Brazil’s midfield.

3. How Much Will Raphinha’s Injury Affect Brazil?

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Sadly for the Barcelona man, his night was over in the first half as Bournemouth’s Rayan replaced him in the 40th minute. It seemed like a hamstring injury and this is a big loss for Brazil, who depend on his electric gameplay on the right wing. But Rayan, who had a strong debut season for the Cherries with five goals and two assists after only arriving in January, will aim to take this opportunity and show his manager why he deserves the starting role. Or perhaps it’s Gabriel Martinelli as the Arsenal winger was lively when he came on in the 64th minute.

There’s no doubt that Raphinha will be missed, however. Even with a quiet start to the World Cup campaign, just like Vinícius Jr., he is someone who could single-handedly change the game for the Seleção.

4. Haiti’s Overall Heroic Performance Deserved More

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Due to the loss, coupled with the one to Scotland, Haiti is sadly essentially out of the World Cup due to zero points without goals scored. But instead of deciphering its post-mortem, I want to honor Les Grenadiers, as we need to remember how it achieved this World Cup berth in the first place. It reached the tournament for the first time since 1974 without playing any of its qualifiers on home soil. Due to gang violence taking over the national stadium in Port-au-Prince more than two years ago, the team was unable to play in front of its own fans for this campaign. And still, it made it through.

I think, whatever happened here, Haiti deserves massive recognition.