United States Becky Sauerbrunn, Sophia Smith return to USWNT roster after injury spells Published Oct. 18, 2023 12:01 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Becky Sauerbrunn is back on the United States women's national team roster after missing out on what would have been her fourth consecutive World Cup appearance due to a foot injury.

The center back and longtime captain is one of 27 players that interim coach Twila Kilgore has called up for a pair of upcoming friendlies against Colombia on Oct. 26 at America First Field in Sandy, Utah, and on Oct. 29 at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego.

Forward Sophia Smith, who recently won the NWSL Golden Boot with 11 goals, is also back in camp after recovering from a knee injury she sustained playing for the Portland Thorns.

This USWNT roster includes many familiar faces, like Alex Morgan, Crystal Dunn and Lindsey Horan, as well as some newer ones, including two uncapped 18-year-olds in forward Jaedyn Shaw and Olivia Moultrie. This is the first senior call-up for Moultrie, and just the second for Shaw, who was called into the September camp. Both played for the U.S. at the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I was very impressed and pleased with the focus, energy and dedication of the players to prepare for the two games against South Africa in September, and I'm expecting the same for this camp, even if we'll only have a few training days together," Kilgore said in a statement.

"Once again, this roster is a mix of the players from the World Cup team who are fit to play international minutes, players trying to establish themselves in the environment and players who are taking a next step in their growth through this experience with the senior national team. All of these players are excited for the future and for these two tough tests against Colombia, which is a team we might see in the Olympics next year."

This training camp is expected to be the final one before the USWNT has its new head coach in place. U.S. Soccer Sporting Director Matt Crocker told a group of reporters last month that the federation is "confidently on track" to make the hire by December.

This is also the first camp without USWNT legends Julie Ertz and Megan Rapinoe, who played their final international matches in September. Though Rapinoe is still playing in the NWSL with the Seattle Reign clinching a spot in the playoffs.

Colombia, led by 18-year-old star Linda Caicedo, was one of the Cinderella teams at this summer's World Cup. Las Cafeteras won Group H after beating two-time champion Germany 2-1 before later losing a heartbreaker to England in the quarterfinal.

Both the USWNT and Colombia have already qualified for the 2024 Olympics in Paris and are using these two friendlies as preparation.

U.S. Women's National Team Roster by Position (Club; Caps/Goals):

GOALKEEPERS (3): Aubrey Kingsbury (Washington Spirit; 1), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage; 15), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars; 96)

DEFENDERS (9): Alana Cook (OL Reign; 27/1), Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns FC; 138/24), Emily Fox (North Carolina Courage; 35/1), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave FC; 22/0), Sofia Huerta (OL Reign; 31/0), Casey Krueger (Chicago Red Stars; 40/0), Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns FC; 216/0), Emily Sonnett (OL Reign; 79/2), M.A. Vignola (Angel City FC; 1/0)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns FC; 4/0), Savannah DeMelo (Racing Louisville FC; 4/0), Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyon, FRA; 135/29), Olivia Moultrie (Portland Thorns FC; 0/0), Ashley Sanchez (Washington Spirit; 26/3), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit; 51/3)

FORWARDS (9): Mia Fishel (Chelsea FC, ENG; 1/0), Ashley Hatch (Washington Spirit; 20/5), Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave FC; 213/121), Midge Purce (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 24/4), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit; 24/6), Jaedyn Shaw (San Diego Wave FC; 0/0), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns FC; 34/14), Alyssa Thompson (Angel City FC; 7/0), Lynn Williams (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 57/17)

Laken Litman covers college football, college basketball and soccer for FOX Sports. She previously wrote for Sports Illustrated, USA Today and The Indianapolis Star. She is the author of "Strong Like a Woman," published in spring 2022 to mark the 50th anniversary of Title IX. Follow her on Twitter @LakenLitman.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Becky Sauerbrunn Sophia Smith United States

share