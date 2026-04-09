Barcelona Complains to UEFA Over 'Incomprehensible Refereeing' After UCL Loss

Barcelona have taken the extraordinary step of filing a formal complaint to UEFA following their controversial 2-0 Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid.

The Catalan giants are furious over what they describe as "incomprehensible refereeing" in a match defined by a bizarre handball incident that went unpunished.

Barca demand answers from UEFA

Barca have confirmed the complaint to UEFA in an official statement, which reads: "Barcelona announces that, today, the Club's legal department has filed a formal complaint with UEFA regarding the events that occurred in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal against Atletico de Madrid. The Club believes that the referee's performance was contrary to the regulations in force, directly impacting the course of the match and its outcome.

"The complaint focuses on a specific incident. In the 54th minute of the match, after play had properly restarted, an opposing player handled the ball inside the penalty area, yet no penalty was awarded. FC Barcelona believes this decision, along with the serious failure of VAR to intervene, constitutes a significant error. Consequently, the club has requested an investigation, access to the referee's communications, and, if necessary, official acknowledgment of the errors and the implementation of appropriate measures.

"In this same vein, FC Barcelona believes that this is not the first time that, in recent editions of the UEFA Champions League, incomprehensible refereeing decisions have seriously harmed the team, creating a clear comparative disadvantage and preventing them from competing on equal terms with other clubs."

The bizarre handball controversy

At the heart of Barca's fury is an incident in the 54th minute involving Atletico substitute Marc Pubill. After goalkeeper Juan Musso played a short goal-kick, the ball was technically in play when Pubill deliberately stopped it with his hand and rolled it back to his keeper, seemingly believing it had not yet been live.

Despite the clear infringement, referee Istvan Kovacs allowed the kick to be retaken without further action.

Hansi Flick was left fuming on the touchline as both the on-field official and the VAR room failed to award a penalty. Barcelona argued that this was a fundamental error in the application of the laws of the game, especially as the action occurred well after play had correctly resumed.

Flick slams VAR failure

Speaking after the match, Flick did not hold back in his assessment of the officiating. "I don't know why VAR didn't intervene... it's unbelievable. We all make mistakes but with this type of situation... Why do we have VAR? It should be a penalty and a second yellow for the player," Flick stated.

Uphill battle after red card drama

The handball incident was not the only flashpoint of the evening, as Barcelona played the majority of the match with ten men. The dismissal of Pau Cubarsi just before half-time shifted the momentum firmly in favour of Diego Simeone’s side. While Flick remained sceptical about the red card, he maintained that the missed penalty for handball was the more egregious error.

With a 2-0 deficit to overturn in the Champions League quarterfinal tie following goals from Julian Alvarez and Alexander Sorloth, history is against Barca.

However, the club remains defiant both on and off the pitch as they prepare for a hostile second leg in Madrid, hoping that their formal protest will at least ensure a more scrutinized officiating performance in the return fixture.