Australia striker Sam Kerr sustains ACL injury while training with Chelsea Published Jan. 7, 2024 1:12 p.m. ET

Australia striker Sam Kerr sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury during a warm-weather training camp with Chelsea women's team in Morocco, the English club said Sunday.

Kerr, who has scored 99 goals in 128 games for Chelsea, will be assessed by a specialist before beginning a lengthy period of rehabilitation.

Kerr's absence is a huge blow for Chelsea, which is top of the Women's Super League — three points clear of Manchester City and Arsenal.

"Everyone at Chelsea would like to wish Sam the very best for her recovery," a team statement read.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

