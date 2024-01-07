English Premier League
Australia striker Sam Kerr sustains ACL injury while training with Chelsea
English Premier League

Australia striker Sam Kerr sustains ACL injury while training with Chelsea

Published Jan. 7, 2024 1:12 p.m. ET

Australia striker Sam Kerr sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury during a warm-weather training camp with Chelsea women's team in Morocco, the English club said Sunday.

Kerr, who has scored 99 goals in 128 games for Chelsea, will be assessed by a specialist before beginning a lengthy period of rehabilitation.

Kerr's absence is a huge blow for Chelsea, which is top of the Women's Super League — three points clear of Manchester City and Arsenal.

"Everyone at Chelsea would like to wish Sam the very best for her recovery," a team statement read.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

