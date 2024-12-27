English Premier League Arsenal star Bukayo Saka will miss several months after hamstring injury Published Dec. 27, 2024 8:06 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Bukayo Saka is likely to be sidelined until at least March following surgery on his hamstring, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said.

Arsenal moved up to second place in the Premier League with a 1-0 home win against Ipswich on Friday, its first game without Saka after the England winger tore his right hamstring in a 5-1 win against Crystal Palace last weekend.

Arteta had previously said the 23-year-old Saka would be sidelined for "many weeks," but speaking after his side saw out a win that keeps the pressure on leader Liverpool, Arteta gave an even worse time frame.

"He has had a procedure and everything went well, but unfortunately he will be out for many, many weeks," Arteta said. "It will be more than two months. I don't know exactly how much longer. It will depend on how the scar tissue starts to heal, the first week or so, and the mobility of that. It is very difficult to say."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

