Arsenal Signs Midfielder Christian Norgaard From Brentford

Arsenal completed the signing of Christian Norgaard from Brentford on Thursday for a reported fee of up to 15 million pounds ($20 million). The 31-year-old Denmark international has signed a two-year contract with the option of a further 12 months.

He is Arsenal's third signing of the offseason after midfielder Martin Zubimendi and goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga. Midfielder Norgaard spent six years at Brentford after spells at Fiorentina, Brondby and Hamburg.

"He has been a consistent high performer in the Premier League and brings many qualities to our club," said Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta. "He is a leader, and a player with high tactical intelligence and versatility who will have a very positive impact to the squad."

Arsenal has been busy in the transfer market after finishing runner-up in the Premier League for a third straight season.

A top striker is also among manager Mikel Arteta's targets.

Norgaard made 196 appearances for Brentford and scored 13 goals.

He said he was relishing the opportunity to play in the Champions League with Arsenal.

"You can get almost emotional because maybe it was a dream that I’ve given a little bit up on coming towards the later stage in my career," Norgaard said. "Now, I get to hear the anthem and be a part of a Champions League campaign. It’s a childhood dream and something I didn’t think would be possible. So it’s something I’m really, really happy about."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

