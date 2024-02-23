English Premier League
Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United to take part in U.S. summer series
English Premier League

Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United to take part in U.S. summer series

Published Feb. 23, 2024 4:30 p.m. ET

Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United will have a three-game U.S. summer tour with matches in Los Angeles, Philadelphia and Columbia, South Carolina.

Organizers said it's the first time the three Premier League soccer teams have played together in the United States.

The series, called "Rivals in Red," begins with Arsenal playing Manchester United at SoFi Stadium, home of the NFL's Los Angeles-based teams, on July 27.

Arsenal will play Liverpool on July 31 in Philadelphia. Liverpool and Manchester United will play at South Carolina's football venue, Williams-Brice Stadium, on Aug. 3.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Arsenal
Liverpool
Manchester Utd

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from English Premier League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 3 iconic European soccer clubs scrambling for coaches after high-profile departures

3 iconic European soccer clubs scrambling for coaches after high-profile departures

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsNCAA Tournament Projections Image NCAA Tournament ProjectionsNFL Free Agent Rankings Image NFL Free Agent Rankings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes