Soccer
Argentina vs. Spain Finalissima in Qatar Called Off
Soccer

Argentina vs. Spain Finalissima in Qatar Called Off

Updated Mar. 15, 2026 12:45 p.m. ET

UEFA said Sunday that the game between Argentina and Spain known as Finalissima that was supposed to be held in Qatar has been canceled.

"After much discussion between UEFA and the organizing authorities in Qatar, it is announced today that due to the current political situation in the region, the Finalissima between UEFA EURO 2024 winners Spain and CONMEBOL Copa América 2024 champions Argentina cannot be played as hoped in Qatar on 27 March," UEFA said in a statement.

The game between South American champion Argentina and European champion Spain was scheduled to be held in Doha on March 27. It was going to be a marquee matchup between the teams led by Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal before this summer’s World Cup in North America.

Argentina and Spain were to play at Lusail Stadium, which staged the epic 2022 World Cup final. Argentina won a penalty shootout against France after Messi scored twice and Kylian Mbappe got a hat trick in a thrilling 3-3 draw.

Other venues had reportedly been considered as alternatives to Doha, including Spain's capital. UEFA, however, said all other feasible alternatives it explored "ultimately proved unacceptable to the Argentinian Football Association."

"The first option was to stage the match at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium in Madrid on the original date with a 50:50 split of supporters in the stadium," UEFA said. "This would have provided a world-class setting, befitting of such a prestigious event, but Argentina refused."

The option of staging the event over two legs — one in Madrid on March 27, the other in Buenos Aires before the Euros and Copa América in 2028 — was also rejected. Argentina had proposed to play the match later this year after the World Cup, but Spain had no available dates.

Argentina won the inaugural edition of the Finalissima in 2022 with a 3-0 victory over Italy at Wembley Stadium in London.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

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