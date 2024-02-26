Argentina
Argentina adds two more exhibitions in U.S. against Ecuador and Guatemala
Argentina

Argentina adds two more exhibitions in U.S. against Ecuador and Guatemala

Published Feb. 26, 2024 7:00 p.m. ET

Lionel Messi's Argentina will play exhibitions against Ecuador on June 9 at Chicago's Soldier Field and Guatemala five days later at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, ahead of the defending its Copa América title.

The games were announced Monday by the Argentina Football Association and Soccer United Marketing.

Argentina last week scheduled friendlies against El Salvador on March 22 at Philadelphia's Lincoln Field and against Nigeria four days later at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Those replaced a China tour canceled after Messi didn't play at Inter Miami's preseason game in Hong Kong.

Argentina, the defending world and South American champion, opens the Copa América against Canada or Trinidad and Tobago on June 20 at Atlanta, then plays Chile five days later at East Rutherford, New Jersey, and Peru on June 29 at Miami Gardens, Florida.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Lionel Messi
Argentina
Copa América
share
Get more from Argentina Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Argentina to play exhibitions vs. El Salvador, Nigeria in the U.S., replacing China tour

Argentina to play exhibitions vs. El Salvador, Nigeria in the U.S., replacing China tour

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsNCAA Tournament Projections Image NCAA Tournament ProjectionsNFL Free Agent Rankings Image NFL Free Agent Rankings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes