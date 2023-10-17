UEFA Champions League
Ángel Di Maria will retire from Argentina duty after Copa América 2024
Ángel Di Maria will retire from Argentina duty after Copa América 2024

Updated Oct. 17, 2023 5:41 p.m. ET

Ángel Di María announced that he will not return to Argentina's national team after Copa América 2024.

Di María helped propel Argentina to a World Cup title in 2022 with two goals in the final, and has been with the senior national team since 2008.

"I will leave Argentina national team after Copa América," Di María said to Todo Pasa Tuesday. "It's over for me."

Not only did Di María win last year's World Cup with Argentina, but he also scored the game-winning goal for the club in the 2008 Olympic gold-medal game. Di María has represented his country in four FIFA World Cups and four Copa América tournaments, alongside international superstar Lionel Messi. Messi and Di María were also teammates for a single season at PSG.

"I hugged Messi at PSG and told him: the only thing I'm grateful for is to have been able to play with you in a club, to be able to see you every day." said Di María. 

Messi confirmed that he will play for Argentina in next year's Copa América, which will mark the last time that the pair will play alongside each other for the national team.

Argentina vs. France Highlights | 2022 FIFA World Cup Final

