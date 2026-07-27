FIFA Men's World Cup
What Happened With Andrea Pirlo? What To Know About Italy Coaching Drama
FIFA Men's World Cup

What Happened With Andrea Pirlo? What To Know About Italy Coaching Drama

Updated Jul. 27, 2026 6:04 p.m. ET

Andrea Pirlo is out of contention for the Italian national team job amid political concerns over a sponsorship deal with a Russian betting firm.

Maldini, the federation's technical director, and his adviser Leonardo handed their resignations to federation president Giovanni Malago just 16 days into his new job as the technical director for the Azzurri, according to Sky Sport Italia.

This comes after Pep Guardiola and Carlo Ancelotti had already turned down offers to coach a national team that has failed to qualify for three straight World Cups.

The crisis surrounding Italy’s once-proud squad is expanding to new dimensions four months after the four-time World Cup champion was beaten by Bosnia and Herzegovina in a qualifying playoff.

Pirlo himself confirmed that he was out in an Instagram post Monday, saying he "heard last night that I’m no longer the candidate for the Italy national team job."

Several Italian politicians had raised concerns about Pirlo’s contract to be an ambassador for Fonbet, saying the national team coach should not have conflicting views.

Pirlo, who had been prepared to leave his current job as coach of Dubai United, was an unpopular choice after unsuccessful stints coaching Juventus and Sampdoria — despite having been one of the standout players when Italy last won the World Cup in 2006.

Pirlo said the Fonbet deal was linked to his job in the United Arab Emirates and is "exclusively for commercial and sports" purposes.

"Attributing a political significance to that collaboration means attributing beliefs to me that I have never expressed and don't belong to me," Pirlo added. "My love for Italy doesn’t depend on a job. It’s part of my history, my identity and it will remain forever."

Pirlo Was Not The First Choice

(Photo by Ed Sykes/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images)

Pirlo was at best a third choice after Brazil coach Ancelotti and former Manchester City manager Guardiola turned down offers from Maldini and special adviser Leonardo.

But Pirlo was preferred by his former AC Milan teammate Maldini ahead of figures like former Italy coaches Roberto Mancini and Antonio Conte because he was seen as someone more willing to adapt to new policies and promote younger players in an attack-minded system.

Gennaro Gattuso, another former Milan player, left as Italy’s coach by mutual consent in April after the defeat in Bosnia.

What's Next For The Azzuri?

(Photo by Ivan Romano/Getty Images)

Now Mancini and Conte are back being discussed for the job.

The final decision lies with Italian soccer federation president Giovanni Malagò, who was elected in June after leading the Milan Cortina Olympics organizing committee and, previously, the Italian Olympic Committee.

Mancini coached Italy to the European Championship title in 2021 then failed to get the Azzurri to the following year’s World Cup before bolting to take over Saudi Arabia’s national team. He left Saudi Arabia in 2024 and was most recently coach at Al-Sadd in Qatar.

Conte coached Italy to the quarterfinals of the 2016 European Championship and was most recently at Napoli.

Another option could be former Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi, who is currently coaching in the Saudi league.

Whoever gets hired will be Italy's fourth coach in as many years.

When Luciano Spalletti was fired after Italy lost its opening qualifier to Norway last year, Claudio Ranieri turned down an offer to replace him and the much less experienced Gattuso was hired instead.

Italy next plays in September and October, when it will face Belgium, Turkey and France in the Nations League.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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