Álvaro Arbeloa Confirms Real Madrid Exit Amid Talk Of José Mourinho's Return

Álvaro Arbeloa confirmed what many soccer fans in Spain had taken for granted for weeks — he won’t be Real Madrid’s coach beyond the final game of the season on Saturday.

When asked in a press conference Friday if the game against Athletic Bilbao would be his last, Arbeloa said "yes."

Arbeloa had been widely expected to be on his way out after he was unable to steer the team to a title this season following his promotion from the club’s reserve team in January to replace the fired Xabi Alonso.

Madrid lost to a second-division opponent in the Copa del Rey in Arbeloa’s debut. It then exited the Champions League quarterfinals to Bayern Munich, and will finish second in La Liga to Barcelona.

Álvaro Arbeloa was expected to be an interim coach, barring an unexpected result. (Photo By Joaquin Corchero/Europa Press via Getty Images)

It was assumed that unless the team did spectacularly well under Arbeloa that he would be an interim coach until the club could find a better option in the offseason.

And so it is playing out, with Spanish media rife with reports that Madrid is seriously considering bringing back José Mourinho for a second stint 13 years after he coached the club.

Mourinho has coached Benfica this campaign but recently said he will decide his future soon.

Arbeloa, 43, said that he will seek "new challenges" after having learned from his first major coaching job.

"I have already made the leap, improved greatly over these four months, and I feel prepared for new challenges," Arbeloa said. "Starting Monday, I will think about them."

Reporting by The Associated Press.