Alex Morgan gives Megan Rapinoe a retirement speech after USWNT legend's final game

Megan Rapinoe's final NWSL game did not end the way she wanted, as she left early with a non-contact lower leg injury. However, she did get a touching tribute from another United States Women's National Team legend — Alex Morgan.

Morgan arrived in the OL Reign locker room after their losing effort in the NWSL title match Saturday, praising Rapinoe for her veteran leadership for both club and country.

"P, you clearly mean so much to me and all of us," Morgan said. "Like you said, this team is in good hands, but it is in good hands in large part because of you and what you've done for this team.

"Congratulations on the next chapter in life. I hope you ride off into the sunset, because your work here is done."

Morgan and Rapinoe share a bond forged by helping the USWNT to back-to-back World Cup titles in 2015 and 2019. They were unable to threepeat last summer, however, falling to Sweden in the Round of 16.

Morgan, who stars for the San Diego Wave at the club level, remains with the USWNT. However, it's unclear whether the superstar striker will compete for her country one more time in the 2027 World Cup.

