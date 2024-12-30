United States 6 USMNT players who could switch clubs in January Published Dec. 30, 2024 6:30 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The New Year is almost upon us, and with it the opening of Europe's January transfer window.

While most of the continent's business gets done during the longer summer period, plenty of players will move to new clubs during the first month of 2025 — and a few U.S. men's national team regulars could be among them.

In no particular order, here are six Americans who might switch teams before the January window slams shut.

LB Antonee Robinson, Fulham

A year after establishing himself as the top left back in the world's top league, Robinson has further burnished his reputation this season. His consistently excellent performances — Jedi's six assists leads Premier League defenders — apparently have been enough to convince Prem-topping Liverpool to make landing Robinson a priority; the Reds see Robinson as the successor to Scottish veteran Andy Robertson and could try to lure him to Anfield as soon as next month, according to the Liverpool Echo. Whether Jedi's inevitable jump in level happens in January or in the summer, this is surely the 27-year-old's final campaign with the Cottagers.

Likelihood: 5

F Ricardo Pepi, PSV Eindhoven

Perhaps no American heads into the winter transfer hotter than Pepi, who continues to score almost at will whenever he actually plays for the Dutch champs — which still isn't nearly enough for the 21-year-old striker's liking. As the understudy to former Barcelona front man Luuk de Jong, the Texan has started just five of PSV's 23 Eredivisie and Champions League games. Pepi didn't even get off the bench in their most recent outing, a 2-2 tie with Feyenoord on Sunday. He's still managed 11 goals in just 715 minutes of action, or one every 65 minutes on average when he's on the field.

An unnamed Premier League team is willing to pay PSV more than $20 million to sign Pepi in January, per multiple reports over the weekend. Last month, Pepi seemed open to the possibility when asked by FOX Sports if he's open to moving early next year. "That decision is going to be made whenever the right time comes," he said. "We'll see what happens then."

Likelihood: 6

CB/RB Chris Richards, Crystal Palace

Publicly and behind closed doors, new USMNT coach Mauricio Pochettino has stressed the importance of having his players, you know, play. Partly because of injury, Richards hasn't played enough this season, his third with Premier League Palace. The 24-year-old former FC Dallas prospect made his first start since September in the 5-1 loss to Arsenal on Dec. 23.

Whether that ugly defeat sends Richards back to Oliver Glasner's bench remains to be seen. The fact that Glasner uses five defenders is good for Richards. But the arrival of Maxence Lacroix last summer hasn't helped the Alabama native, who made 26 Prem appearances last term.

It will help Richards if Palace cashes in on England center back Marc Guéhi next month. The club is just four points clear of the relegation zone, though, perhaps reducing the chances that Guéhi will be sold.

Either way, it's not a great situation for Richards, who will have to seriously consider leaving if an offer comes his way next month if he wants to regain his starting job for the U.S. Richards has yet to play for Pochettino, as he was an unused substitute in the Americans' final two games of 2024.

Likelihood: 3

GK Matt Turner, Crystal Palace

The USMNT's longtime No. 1 keeper is in a tricky spot. He's entrenched as Dean Henderson's backup at Crystal Palace, which needs Tuner in that role and signed him on a season-long loan from Nottingham Forest for that purpose.

But Turner, who has made just one club appearance since February, needs to play regularly. That's not going to happen at Palace unless Henderson gets hurt. The good news for both Turner and the US is that there is just one international window between now and the end of the European season: the Nations League final four in late March. Turner, 30, backstopped his country to the last two Nations League titles despite riding the bench at club level. There's no reason he can't do it again considering the lack of competition behind him with the USMNT. Come summer, though, when the World Cup will be just a year away, Turner has to find a full-time job — even if that means leaving the Premier League behind for good.

Likelihood: 2

M Luca de la Torre, Celta Vigo

A member of the Americans' 2022 World Cup roster, De la Torre's breakout 2023-24 season included 31 La Liga appearances and a career-best five goal contributions under then-manger Rafael Benítez. Things have gone sideways for the technical center midfielder since.

De la Torre didn't appear to be in new Celta boss Claudio Giráldez plans even before the 26-year-old hurt his ankle while on USMNT duty in September. He finally made his season debut in early December, but didn't get off the bench in either of the Spanish club's two most recent league games.

With Celta sitting comfortably mid-table, there's little reason to think that things will change much for the American during the first half of 2025. De la Torre will need to cut and run at some point if he can't win back his spot. Could a return to his native San Diego to join the MLS expansion side kicking off in that city in February be in the cards? After spending almost a decade in Europe with clubs in England, the Netherlands and Spain, the thought of coming home to play could be appealing — especially after Pochettino made it clear that playing in MLS is a viable path to the 2026 World Cup squad.

Likelihood: 7

F Brandon Vázquez, Monterrey

When Vázquez left FC Cincinnati for Mexico last winter, he hoped the move would boost his stock with the national team. Things didn't really pan out that way during the big striker's year south of the border. A hot start for the Rayados wasn't enough to beat out Pepi, Folarin Balogun or Josh Sargent for a spot on then coach Gregg Berhalter's Copa América roster. By year's end, the 26-year-old was being used mostly off the bench if at all: Vazquez appeared in only four of Monterrey's six games in the Liguilla Apertura playoffs and managed just one goal in his final 12 appearances for the club in 2024.

Those struggles have made a return to MLS this winter possible, perhaps even likely. In early December, GiveMeSport's Tom Bogert confirmed that the San Jose Earthquakes were in negotiations to bring Vázquez home, with other MLS teams also in the mix.

Likelihood: 7

Doug McIntyre is a soccer reporter for FOX Sports. A staff writer with ESPN and Yahoo Sports before joining FOX Sports in 2021, he has covered United States men's and women's national teams at FIFA World Cups on five continents. Follow him @ ByDougMcIntyre .

