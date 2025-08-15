English Premier League 2025 English Premier League Predictions: Top 6 Rankings Updated Aug. 15, 2025 10:17 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup under a year away, all eyes will be on the upcoming English Premier League campaign, which kicks off today with a matchup between Liverpool vs. Bournemouth.

The EPL is home to some of the biggest and brightest stars in world soccer, many of whom will star for their countries in next summer's 48-team tournament in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

Liverpool lifted the Premier League trophy last season after an outstanding 84-point season and added more attacking talent this season with big-money transfers for Jeremie Frimpong and Florian Wirtz. But is this the year Arsenal finally lift the trophy? Can Manchester City reclaim their throne?

Let's take a look at the top of the Premier League and where each team ranks entering the season:

Note: League positions reflect last season's finish.

Last year, the Reds ran away with the Premier League title, besting second-place Arsenal by 10 points. Despite the tragic death of forward Diogo Jota, Liverpool has only gotten better this summer. Arne Slot’s side has been the big winner of this transfer window, dropping north of $350 million on backup keeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, defenders Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez, and forwards Hugo Ekitike and Florian Wirtz. No wonder they’re the favorites to retain the English title.

After finishing fourth in the Prem last term, the Blues stunned many by winning the expanded, 32-team Club World Cup in July. Can they harness that momentum and use it to challenge for English and European titles next spring? They’ve got the firepower. Chelsea already have an emerging superstar in winger Cole Palmer — this season he'll be supported by new recruits like strikers Liam Delap and João Pedro, Pedro’s fellow Brazilian attacker Estêvão, and English forward Jamie Gittens.

The Premier League runner-up in each of the last three seasons, what Mikel Arteta’s team is missing at this point are trophies. Still, Arsenal continues to improve. The Gunners knocked then-Champions League holders Real Madrid out of Europe’s top club tournament last April, snaring a convincing 5-1 aggregate win. And they’ve added real quality this summer in the form of defensive midfielder Martín Zubimendi and forwards Viktor Gyökeres and Noni Madueke.

City’s unprecedented run of four consecutive Premier League titles came to a halt last season, when Pep Guardiola’s side finished third, lost the FA Cup final to Crystal Palace, and were eliminated from European play before the Champions League’s round of 16 even began. This team is too good not to bounce back in a big way this year, though — even without club legend Kevin de Bruyne, whose contract wasn’t extended.

The Magpies eked into the Champions League places last term only because UEFA granted England’s top flight one additional spot. Newcastle fans aren’t complaining though, though they will be if and when star forward Alexander Isak leaves for Liverpool on the eve of the new season.

It's hard to believe that the 20-time English champions finished 15th last season, when they also lost the Europa League final to Premier League rivals Tottenham. But the Red Devils added forwards Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Šeško this window, and they should fare better in Ruben Amorim’s first full season at the Old Trafford helm.

Doug McIntyre is a soccer reporter for FOX Sports who has covered United States men's and women's national teams at FIFA World Cups on five continents. Follow him @ ByDougMcIntyre .

