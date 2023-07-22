FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Women's World Cup odds: Will USWNT's Alyssa Naeher bring home the Golden Glove? Published Jul. 22, 2023 4:22 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

With the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in full swing, many fans will expect the goalscorers to grab the limelight. However, the tournament's unsung heroes are the goalkeepers. And bettors have already gotten into the action, throwing down money on Golden Glove futures.

The Golden Glove is awarded to the best goalkeeper. And the competition Down Under is very tight, so bettors might have a hard time deciding which athlete will walk away with the top honor.

USWNT goalie Alyssa Naeher is the current favorite to bring home the award at +300. But behind her in a close second is England's Mary Earps at +400.

Will Naeher bring home the gold, or will another goalie get the glove?

Let's take a look at the odds to win the Golden Glove.

TOP 10 GOLDEN GLOVE ODDS*

Alyssa Naeher, USWNT: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Mary Earps, England: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Misa Rodríguez, Spain: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Merle Frohms, Germany: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Lydia Williams, Australia: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Zecira Musovic, Sweden: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Pauline Peyraud-Magnin, France: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Kailen Sheridan, Canada: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Barbara, Brazil: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Solene Durand, France: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

*odds as of 7/22/2023

'I have a lot of confidence that this team can win a World Cup' — Alyssa Naeher on the USWNT ahead of the Women's World Cup Alyssa Naeher spoke with Jenny Taft to discuss the United States' expectations heading into the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Which player are you wagering on to win this year's Golden Glove? Stay tuned to FOX Sports as the World Cup excitement unfolds!

