FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Women's World Cup odds: Bookmakers take on USWNT, Brazil, liabilities Published Jun. 27, 2023 12:17 p.m. ET

The U.S. Women’s National Team is all the rage in 2023 Women’s World Cup odds, at least for most bettors across America.

That shouldn’t be much of a surprise as the USWNT sets its sights on a third straight championship in the 32-team tournament. The Women's World Cup kicks off July 20 in Australia and New Zealand.

Team USA won this event in 2015 and 2019, which was a nice recovery after not reaching the championship match in 2003 and 2007. In the 2011 final, they lost to Japan on penalty kicks.

As those 2003, 2007 and 2011 results show, there are plenty of other worthy teams in this international soccer spectacle.

Casey Degnon, senior risk supervisor at The SuperBook, takes us around the globe with a look at odds and action on the World Cup.

Favored Nations

Back in December, The SuperBook opened Team USA a tidy +275 favorite in odds (bet $10 to win $37.50 total) to win the World Cup. Less than a month before the Americans’ opening match — on July 21 as a massive favorite against Vietnam — the U.S. is +200 to lift the trophy.

And that’s despite injury issues with some key players, including team captain Becky Sauerbrunn, who will sit out the 2023 World Cup. Even at such a short price — a $100 wager would net $200 in profit — bettors remain loyal to the Red, White and Blue.

"Team USA is almost double anyone else in the field in terms of ticket count, and more than double anyone else in terms of money wagered," Degnon said of action in the World Cup futures market. "The public is always going to bet on America, regardless of the competition."

England follows America on the World Cup odds board and is a popular play, as well.

"England is second in tickets and money, which is not surprising, given the fact that they are the second choice at +350," Degnon said.

Most memorable moments in Women's World Cup History England's Kelly Smith – now a soccer analyst for FOX Sports – using her shoe to celebrate scoring a goal is the 27th-most memorable moment in Women's World Cup history.

Backing Brazil and More

Brazil is a soccer-obsessed country, and bettors at The SuperBook seem to think there’s value to be had on a team still seeking its first World Cup trophy. The closest Brazil got to a title was in 2007, when it lost to Germany 2-0 in the championship match.

"Brazil saw some love at 30-1," Degnon said of the eighth choice in World Cup odds. "They are now 25-1 and third in Nevada in terms of ticket count, behind only the U.S. and England."

As is often the case in the World Cup, the home team is getting some betting love, too. Australia opened +1400 at The SuperBook and is now +1000, behind only Team USA, England, Spain (+650) and Germany (+700).

The Aussies, who have competed in seven of the eight Women’s World Cup tournaments, have never finished among the top four.

"I think Australia is interesting because it is a home tournament for the team. I think that has played into the action on Australia, at least a little bit," Degnon said. "With the fifth-best odds, there's a chance for a run."

On the flip side, co-host nation New Zealand isn’t firing bettors’ imaginations.

"No one is interested in New Zealand at 200-1. We have zero tickets on them as of now," Degnon said.

Needs, Liabilities and Long Shots

So who are oddsmakers rooting for — and perhaps more notably, against — in odds to win the World Cup?

"In terms of teams that are toward the top of the field, we are rooting against USA, Brazil and Australia," Degnon said. "We wouldn't mind seeing France or Spain win the whole thing. That would be good for us."

As noted above, Spain is the +650 third choice. France is the +1200 sixth choice at The SuperBook.

In last year’s World Cup men’s tournament, Morocco made a stunning underdog run all the way to the semifinals, where it lost to France 2-0. Pre-tournament, Morocco could be had at odds of +25000 or more to win the championship — meaning a $100 bet would have netted $25,000 if the Moroccans completed the run.

The SuperBook noted a bigger payout looming this year for big underdog Vietnam, making its Women’s World Cup debut. Vietnam opened +100000 and is now at +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total).

"The biggest long shot we actually took action on is Vietnam at 1000-1 for $200," Degnon said, noting an extremely unlikely Vietnam title would net that bettor $200,000. "Obviously, we're hoping Vietnam does not mimic Morocco's run on the men's side."

Patrick Everson is a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and senior reporter for VegasInsider.com. He is a distinguished journalist in the national sports betting space. He’s based in Las Vegas, where he enjoys golfing in 110-degree heat. Follow him on Twitter: @PatrickE_Vegas

