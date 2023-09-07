2023 soccer odds: Bettors back Messi, Argentina against Ecuador
Lionel Messi is giving MLS a break, as he returns to play for Argentina in a 2026 World Cup qualifier against Ecuador on Thursday (8 p.m. ET).
The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner could see action against Ecuador, Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni said, adding there was no reason to rest Messi if he didn't have any fatigue or minor injuries.
Messi has been the talk of the soccer world, as he had 11 goals and eight assists in 11 appearances for Inter Miami.
In addition, after leading Argentina to the World Cup title in December, Messi was named to the 30-player list of nominees for the Ballon d’Or on Wednesday.
Will Messi get in the scoring column for Argentina?
Let's take a look at the odds.
Result at the end of regulation:
Moneyline: Ecuador +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total); Argentina -270 (bet $10 to win $13.70 total)
Draw: +340 (bet $10 to win $44 total)
Over/Under 2.5 goals
Over: +112 (bet $10 to win $21.20 total)
Under: -150 (bet $10 to win $16.67 total)
POPULAR LIONEL MESSI WAGERS
Messi to score anytime goal: -220 (bet $10 to win $14.55 total)
Messi to score first goal: +165 (bet $10 to win $26.50 total)
Messi to score two or more goals: +270 (bet $10 to win $37 total)
Messi to score a hat trick: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
*odds as of 8/7/2023
Messi's next match for Argentina is against Bolivia on Tuesday. Inter Miami's first MLS match after that is at Atlanta United on Sept. 16.
Follow FOX Sports to read about all things Messi and Inter Miami!
Argentina starts as favorite when South American World Cup qualifying kicks off
Brazil drops Man United winger Antony from squad after domestic abuse accusations
Lionel Messi brought the hype train to LA, and delivered as always
Spain resumes Euro 2024 qualifiers without Rubiales, Italy starts post-Mancini era
Lionel Messi, two other MLS players called up by Argentina for World Cup qualifying
Transfer deadline day: Every key USMNT player that changed clubs during European window
Transfer deadline day: 10 lingering questions after European window slams shut
How can the USMNT truly compete in 2026? Players buying in
Manchester United signs Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat on loan from Fiorentina
