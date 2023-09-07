FIFA Men's World Cup 2023 soccer odds: Bettors back Messi, Argentina against Ecuador Updated Sep. 7, 2023 12:30 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Lionel Messi is giving MLS a break, as he returns to play for Argentina in a 2026 World Cup qualifier against Ecuador on Thursday (8 p.m. ET).

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner could see action against Ecuador, Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni said, adding there was no reason to rest Messi if he didn't have any fatigue or minor injuries.

Messi has been the talk of the soccer world, as he had 11 goals and eight assists in 11 appearances for Inter Miami.

RELATED: Lionel Messi stats tracker

In addition, after leading Argentina to the World Cup title in December, Messi was named to the 30-player list of nominees for the Ballon d’Or on Wednesday.

Will Messi get in the scoring column for Argentina?

Let's take a look at the odds.

Result at the end of regulation:

Moneyline: Ecuador +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total); Argentina -270 (bet $10 to win $13.70 total)

Draw: +340 (bet $10 to win $44 total)

Over/Under 2.5 goals

Over: +112 (bet $10 to win $21.20 total)

Under: -150 (bet $10 to win $16.67 total)

POPULAR LIONEL MESSI WAGERS

Messi to score anytime goal: -220 (bet $10 to win $14.55 total)

Messi to score first goal: +165 (bet $10 to win $26.50 total)

Messi to score two or more goals: +270 (bet $10 to win $37 total)

Messi to score a hat trick: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

*odds as of 8/7/2023

How do you think Lionel Messi changes the brand of MLS? As Lionel Messi continues to dominate for Inter Miami, Alexi Lalas and Stu Holden discuss how influential the GOAT's presence is in MLS.

Messi's next match for Argentina is against Bolivia on Tuesday. Inter Miami's first MLS match after that is at Atlanta United on Sept. 16.

Follow FOX Sports to read about all things Messi and Inter Miami!

