2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Top 10 goals so far

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup group stage is almost over, and we still have much more soccer to be played before a champion is crowned. But we have already seen some incredible goals in this tournament, so we at FOX Sports took the liberty of ranking the top 10 so far with input from FOX Sports' Rob Stone, Alexi Lalas, Carli Lloyd and Ari Hingst.

This list goes up until Tuesday's action, so none of the seven goals that the Netherlands hung on Vietnam in a dominant victory to clinch Group E over the United States will be listed here.

But the USA is represented thanks to Lindsey Horan, one of the USWNT's two captains at the tournament. Though the USWNT looked extremely lackluster in its scoreless draw against heavy underdog Portugal, the team will have more scoring chances after just barely securing a spot in the knockout stage.

So without further ado, here are the goals we consider among the best at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup so far.

10. Rebecka Blomqvist (Sweden) vs. Italy

Sweden was already well in control of this match by the time Blomqvist completed this incredible run and sneaked the ball between the legs of Italy goalkeeper Francesca Durante.

9. Mina Tanaka (Japan) vs. Spain

Japan was well en route to a shockingly dominant victory over Spain by the time Tanaka shot this well-curled strike into the top left corner of goal.

8. Lindsey Horan (USA) vs. Netherlands

The United States might have failed to advance past the group stage if not for Horan's clutch second-half header against the Netherlands after she exchanged words — and shoves — with club teammate Danielle van de Donk.

7. Manuela Vanegas (Colombia) vs. Germany

Vanegas found herself unmarked with a perfectly placed corner kick coming toward her, and did not miss her chance to give Colombia a stunning last-minute upset against the two-time Women's World Cup champions.

6. Katie McCabe (Ireland) vs. Canada

Plenty of countries got their first-ever Women's World Cup goals in this tournament, but none were as gorgeous as McCabe's Olimpico directly off a corner kick against Canada.

5. Sophia Braun (Argentina) vs. South Africa

There have not been too many long-distance strikes in this tournament, which makes Braun's clutch strike against South Africa — which sparked Argentina's comeback for a 2-2 draw — all the more impressive.

4. Lauren James (England) vs. Denmark

James' impressive shot through traffic from the top of the penalty box stood up as the winner in England's 1-0 victory over Denmark, much to the delight of her brother and fellow Chelsea star Reece.

3. Teresa Abilleira (Spain) vs. Zambia

Abilleira got all of this well-placed ball that had Zambia's defense flummoxed as Spain cruised to a 5-0 win.

2. Bia Zaneratto (Brazil) vs. Panama

Jogo Bonito was at its finest here as Brazil dissected Panama's defense in the box with crisp passing to put an exclamation mark on a dominant opening-match performance.

1. Linda Caicedo (Colombia) vs. Germany

Whatever the future has in store for women's soccer, the 18-year-old Caicedo figures to play a big part in it with a goal in each of her first two Women's World Cup matches, including this stunner off an incredibly harsh angle to pave the way for Colombia's massive upset against Germany.

