10 best goals of World Cup 2022
The 2022 FIFA World Cup is still underway, but there have already been so many memorable goals in this year's tournament, from Richarlison's acrobatic stunner vs. Serbia to Marcus Rashford's magnificent solo goal vs. Wales.
Here are all the best goals of the tournament so far. And note: We will keep updating this list as we go!
Saka starts strong
Bukayo Saka picked up two goals in the Three Lions' win against Iran in its group stage opener. His first was a clinical volley that went up and over Iran keeper Alireza Beiranvand.
Asano from close range
All Takuma Asano needed was a bit of a space and a clear view of the goal.
Gavi picks a corner
Teenage sensation Gavi managed to catch the ball before it hit the ground and tuck into the bottom corner of the goal. It would have been the goal of the group stage had Richarlison not scored an all-timer.
Richarlison, are you serious?
It doesn't matter if you watch it in real-time or slow motion: Richarlison's goal is superb. There aren't many goals in World Cup history as good as this one.
Messi finesse
A shot doesn't need to be acrobatic or a volley to be pretty — just take Lionel Messi's curved ground shot vs. Mexico. He shot it like it was a pass to the corner of the net.
Sabiri scores from impossible angle
Scoring from a direct free kick is hard; it's even harder when you have a clearer view of the side of the net than you do the goal. But Abdelhamid Sabiri made it look easy.
Aboubakar scoops it
When Vincent Aboubakar was one-on-one with the keeper, he had two options: go between the legs or go over the head. Aboubakar didn't just chip it over the keeper; he scooped it so high that it bounced into the net.
Rashford reads the defense
Marcus Rashford was always one step ahead of Wales' defense, both mentally and physically.
Joga Bonito
Richarlison started the play and finished it off, but his goal was a product of beautiful ball movement and pure skill from the Brazilians.
A fine consolation
Paik Seung-Ho's goal didn't mean anything in the grand scheme of the tournament, but it was still an absolute howler.
