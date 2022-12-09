FIFA World Cup 2022
10 best goals of World Cup 2022
FIFA World Cup 2022

10 best goals of World Cup 2022

2 hours ago

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is still underway, but there have already been so many memorable goals in this year's tournament, from Richarlison's acrobatic stunner vs. Serbia to Marcus Rashford's magnificent solo goal vs. Wales.

Here are all the best goals of the tournament so far. And note: We will keep updating this list as we go!

Saka starts strong

Bukayo Saka picked up two goals in the Three Lions' win against Iran in its group stage opener. His first was a clinical volley that went up and over Iran keeper Alireza Beiranvand.

Saka scores vs. Iran | 2022 World Cup

Saka scores vs. Iran | 2022 World Cup

Asano from close range

All Takuma Asano needed was a bit of a space and a clear view of the goal.

Asano scores vs. Germany

Asano scores vs. Germany

Gavi picks a corner

Teenage sensation Gavi managed to catch the ball before it hit the ground and tuck into the bottom corner of the goal. It would have been the goal of the group stage had Richarlison not scored an all-timer.

Gavi scores vs. Costa Rica | 2022 World Cup

Gavi scores vs. Costa Rica | 2022 World Cup

Richarlison, are you serious?

It doesn't matter if you watch it in real-time or slow motion: Richarlison's goal is superb. There aren't many goals in World Cup history as good as this one.

Richarlison scores vs. Serbia | 2022 World Cup

Richarlison scores vs. Serbia | 2022 World Cup

Messi finesse

A shot doesn't need to be acrobatic or a volley to be pretty — just take Lionel Messi's curved ground shot vs. Mexico. He shot it like it was a pass to the corner of the net.

Messi scores vs. Mexico | 2022 World Cup

Messi scores vs. Mexico | 2022 World Cup

Sabiri scores from impossible angle

Scoring from a direct free kick is hard; it's even harder when you have a clearer view of the side of the net than you do the goal. But Abdelhamid Sabiri made it look easy.

Sabiri scores vs. Belgium

Sabiri scores vs. Belgium

Aboubakar scoops it

When Vincent Aboubakar was one-on-one with the keeper, he had two options: go between the legs or go over the head. Aboubakar didn't just chip it over the keeper; he scooped it so high that it bounced into the net.

Aboubakar scores vs. Serbia | 2022 World Cup

Aboubakar scores vs. Serbia | 2022 World Cup

Rashford reads the defense

Marcus Rashford was always one step ahead of Wales' defense, both mentally and physically.

Rashford scores vs. Wales | 2022 World Cup

Rashford scores vs. Wales | 2022 World Cup

Joga Bonito

Richarlison started the play and finished it off, but his goal was a product of beautiful ball movement and pure skill from the Brazilians.

Richarlison scores vs. South Korea | 2022 World Cup

Richarlison scores vs. South Korea | 2022 World Cup

A fine consolation

Paik Seung-Ho's goal didn't mean anything in the grand scheme of the tournament, but it was still an absolute howler.

Seung-Ho scores vs. Brazil| 2022 FIFA World Cup

Seung-Ho scores vs. Brazil| 2022 FIFA World Cup

