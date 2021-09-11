College Football The sports world remembers 9/11 on 20th anniversary 4 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

On the 20th anniversary of 9/11, the sports world paid tribute and remembered all those who lost their lives on that infamous day two decades ago.

Here are some of those remembrances, including a series of reflective essays from FOX Sports.

Rinaldi shares Woodall's story

FOX Sports' Tom Rinaldi tells the story of former Cal football and baseball player Brent Woodall, who lost his life while on the 86th floor of the World Trade Center during the 9/11 attacks. He was 31.

His legacy, like thousands of others, lives on through his family and friends, and through the Brent Woodall Foundation for Exceptional Children, started by his wife, Tracy, in 2003 – an idea inspired by Brent before his death.

Big Noon Kickoff honors Pat Tillman

Men and women across the country sacrificed their livelihoods to serve the country during and after 9/11, including former Arizona State linebacker and Arizona Cardinals safety Pat Tillman.

Big Noon crew takes a look back

Reggie Bush, Matt Leinart, Bob Stoops, Brady Quinn and Rob Stone each share their thoughts about Sept. 11 and how they remember those that were affected to this day.

The first sporting event after 9/11

When Nebraska took the field 10 days after 9/11 back in 2001, it was the first national sporting event since the attacks.

The Cornhuskers brought military personnel and first responders with them.

Big Noon fans remember

Cheering isn't reserved just for sports teams.

Sometimes, it's about your country.

A moment of silence in Columbus

New York sports teams honor 9/11

The Giants, Jets, Knicks, Yankees, Mets and others took a moment to remember 9/11 on social media Saturday morning, as did Giants legend Michael Strahan.

Members of the Yankees – including Hall of Famers Derek Jeter and Joe Torre – also took time to look back at 9/11, and reflect on how it put everything in perspective during the 2001 MLB season.

And in Saturday's game, the Mets will honor the FDNY and other first responders with their lids.

NFL, its teams honor 9/11

Joining the Giants and Jets was the NFL as a whole in paying tribute to those affected back in 2001.

NBA, NHL and MLB pay tribute

Each of the major sports leagues remembered 9/11 on Twitter.

NASCAR remembers at Richmond

Cup Series drivers will take to the track on Saturday at Richmond Raceway, but before they do, the sport reflected on 9/11 two decades later.

Stay tuned for more tributes remembering Sept. 11, 2001.

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.