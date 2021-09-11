College Football
The sports world remembers 9/11 on 20th anniversary The sports world remembers 9/11 on 20th anniversary
College Football

The sports world remembers 9/11 on 20th anniversary

4 hours ago

On the 20th anniversary of 9/11, the sports world paid tribute and remembered all those who lost their lives on that infamous day two decades ago.

Here are some of those remembrances, including a series of reflective essays from FOX Sports.

Rinaldi shares Woodall's story

FOX Sports' Tom Rinaldi tells the story of former Cal football and baseball player Brent Woodall, who lost his life while on the 86th floor of the World Trade Center during the 9/11 attacks. He was 31.

His legacy, like thousands of others, lives on through his family and friends, and through the Brent Woodall Foundation for Exceptional Children, started by his wife, Tracy, in 2003 – an idea inspired by Brent before his death.

Big Noon Kickoff honors Pat Tillman

Men and women across the country sacrificed their livelihoods to serve the country during and after 9/11, including former Arizona State linebacker and Arizona Cardinals safety Pat Tillman. 

Big Noon crew takes a look back

Reggie Bush, Matt Leinart, Bob Stoops, Brady Quinn and Rob Stone each share their thoughts about Sept. 11 and how they remember those that were affected to this day.

The first sporting event after 9/11

When Nebraska took the field 10 days after 9/11 back in 2001, it was the first national sporting event since the attacks.

The Cornhuskers brought military personnel and first responders with them.

Big Noon fans remember

Cheering isn't reserved just for sports teams. 

Sometimes, it's about your country.

A moment of silence in Columbus

New York sports teams honor 9/11

The Giants, Jets, Knicks, Yankees, Mets and others took a moment to remember 9/11 on social media Saturday morning, as did Giants legend Michael Strahan.

Members of the Yankees – including Hall of Famers Derek Jeter and Joe Torre – also took time to look back at 9/11, and reflect on how it put everything in perspective during the 2001 MLB season.

And in Saturday's game, the Mets will honor the FDNY and other first responders with their lids.

NFL, its teams honor 9/11

Joining the Giants and Jets was the NFL as a whole in paying tribute to those affected back in 2001. 

NBA, NHL and MLB pay tribute

Each of the major sports leagues remembered 9/11 on Twitter.

NASCAR remembers at Richmond

Cup Series drivers will take to the track on Saturday at Richmond Raceway, but before they do, the sport reflected on 9/11 two decades later. 

Stay tuned for more tributes remembering Sept. 11, 2001.

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
CFB Week 2: Top Moments
College Football

CFB Week 2: Top Moments

CFB Week 2: Top Moments
Week 2 of college football is in full swing with Oregon upsetting Ohio State and Texas A&M-Colorado underway. Here are the top moments!
3 mins ago
How To Bet Notre Dame vs. Toledo
College Football

How To Bet Notre Dame vs. Toledo

How To Bet Notre Dame vs. Toledo
After a close call in Week 1, can the Fighting Irish win big against Toledo? Here's what you need to know to place your bets.
2 hours ago
How To Bet Oregon vs. Ohio State
College Football

How To Bet Oregon vs. Ohio State

How To Bet Oregon vs. Ohio State
It's an epic tilt between two top 12 teams, yet Ohio State is a massive favorite. Can the Ducks keep things close?
5 hours ago
By The Numbers: CFB Week 2
College Football

By The Numbers: CFB Week 2

By The Numbers: CFB Week 2
Week 2 of the college football season features multiple ranked matchups. Here are the numbers to know before Saturday.
7 hours ago
How To Bet Iowa vs. Iowa State
College Football

How To Bet Iowa vs. Iowa State

How To Bet Iowa vs. Iowa State
Week 2 of the college season features a Top 10 battle for the heartland. Can the Cyclones cover as slight favorites?
15 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes