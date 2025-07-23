The Basketball Tournament 2025 Best Virginia TBT Roster Published Jul. 23, 2025 2:25 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Best Virginia (West Virginia’s alumni squad) has been a TBT staple since 2019, consistently showcasing the toughness and grit that defined WVU basketball. Winners of this year's West Virginia region, they also reached the quarterfinals in both 2021 and 2023. Check out the full roster for Best Virginia as they take the floor in TBT 2025.

Best Virginia Roster

Eduardo Andre – Power Forward (West Virginia)

John Flowers – Small Forward (West Virginia)

Wesley Harris – Small Forward (West Virginia)

Kedrian Johnson – Point Guard (West Virginia)

Tre Mitchell – Power Forward (West Virginia)

Toby Okani – Small Forward (West Virginia)

James Reese V – Shooting Guard (North Texas and South Carolina)

Isaiah Sanders – Shooting Guard (Fairmount State University)

Will Voorhees – Power Forward (Notre Dame College)

Jarrod West – Point Guard (Marshall University and University of Louisville)

J. D. Weatherspoon – Power Forward (Ohio State and Toledo)

How to watch Best Virginia in the TBT Quarterfinals

Best Virginia will face off against Shell Shock. Here's how to catch the game:

Date: Monday, July 28, 2025

Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Path to the Quarterfinals

(3) Best Virginia (West Virginia) 79, (1) Elite Nation 68

(3) Best Virginia (West Virginia) 82, (2) Herd That (Marshall) 75

(3) Best Virginia (West Virginia) 72, (6) DuBois Dream 69

