Katie Ledecky, Sunisa Lee highlight stars to watch at the Tokyo Olympics

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics are coming fast, and we're only a few days away from watching some of our favorite athletes compete on the world's biggest stage.

On Friday, NBC will air its first morning broadcast of an Olympic Opening Ceremony, live from the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo at 6:55 a.m. ET. The Games will feature a record 33 competitions and 339 events held in 42 competition venues, and there will be no shortage of star power.

Here are some athletes to keep an eye on (not that you'll be able to miss them!).

Simone Biles, United States, gymnastics

Biles, the most decorated gymnast in history, is as close to a sure thing as you will find . The 24-year-old phenomenon returns after dominating the 2016 Games by winning gold in the all-around, the team event, the vault and the floor exercise. Biles, who leads all gymnasts with the most World Championship medals (25) and most World gold medals (19), is at the helm for the highly decorated United States women’s team. She will look to become the first woman in 53 years to defend an Olympic all-around title. In an interview with the TODAY show in June, Biles said "I’m trying to beat myself" when asked if she can be beaten. "I don’t know," she added with a smile. "You just never know."

Sunisa Lee, United States, gymnastics

Lee is another favorite to win big at the Tokyo Games. The 18-year-old placed second behind Biles in the all-around at the 2019 U.S. National Championships and the World Championships trials. But at this year's Olympic trials, Lee beat Biles in the all-around. If not for Biles, Lee might be the star of the U.S. team , and she will certainly turn heads at these Games.

Naomi Osaka, Japan, tennis

Despite the rocky lead-up to this year's Olympics — Osaka withdrew from the French Open and skipped Wimbledon in an effort to protect her mental health — the 23-year-old No. 2-ranked women's tennis player is ready to compete in her hometown of Tokyo. Osaka was born in Chūō City to a Japanese mother and Haitian father, and though she was raised in the U.S., Osaka has represented her home country since age 14. She will look to bring home Japan's first gold medal in tennis. The country has won three tennis medals, two silver and one bronze, in Olympics history.

Jon Rahm, Spain, golf

Hot off his dramatic U.S. Open victory in June and third-place finish in the British Open on Sunday, the No. 2 golfer in the world will represent Spain in his first Olympics, competing at Kasumigaseki Country Club from July 29 to Aug. 1.

"I want to play," Rahm told USA TODAY Sports. "It’s an absolute dream of mine to be an Olympian."

Sky Brown, Great Britain, skateboarding

Another athlete returning to her home country is Brown, an Anglo-Japanese skateboarder and Miyazaki native. At 13 years, 23 days old, Brown will be Team GB’s youngest summer Olympian in history. Last year, skateboarding legend Tony Hawk described her as "one of the best female skaters ever, if not one of the best well-rounded skaters ever, regardless of gender."

Katie Ledecky, United States, swimming

Ledecky has been stunning audiences since she won gold at 15 in the 2012 London Games. At the 2016 Games, Ledecky — the most dominant female Olympic swimmer heading into Tokyo — won the 200-, 400- and 800-meter freestyles, as well as the 4x200 relay. With the 1,500 freestyle added to the program this year, she could win five gold medals in her third Olympic appearance. Ledecky has come a long way since she stood in line all day to get Michael Phelps' autograph when she was 9 — a mere six years before they’d become teammates.

Caeleb Dressel, United States, swimming

Dressel, a freestyle and butterfly swimmer who specializes in sprint events, has the potential to be one of the biggest stars of the Tokyo Games. He was part of two winning relays in Rio, but his five gold medals at the 2019 World Aquatics Championships catapulted him into the spotlight.

Allyson Felix, United States, track and field

Felix, the most decorated track and field Olympian in history, will be looking to add to her medal collection (nine total, six gold) when she competes in the 400 meters and the 4x400-meter relay. While this will be Felix’s fifth Olympics, it'll be her first as a mother, a title she is championing by creating a childcare fund to help her fellow female athletes cover childcare costs while they compete.

Megan Rapinoe, Carli Lloyd and Alex Morgan, United States, soccer

Rapinoe will represent the U.S. women’s Olympic team for the third time after competing in 2012 and 2016. The 36-year-old former Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year knows how to command a spotlight and will look to do just that alongside her teammates in Tokyo. Morgan, a significant part of the 2015 and 2019 World Cup teams, will also participate in her third Olympics. The Orlando Pride star has scored 109 goals in 175 international games and will look to continue her run as one of the most prolific strikers in women’s soccer history. This will be the fourth Olympics for Lloyd, who makes history as U.S. women's soccer's oldest Olympian ever, at 39. She is a two-time FIFA Women's World Cup champion and is looking to take home her third Olympic gold medal.

The women’s soccer final is set for Day 13 (10 p.m. ET Aug. 5), and if the U.S. comes out victorious, it will be the first nation to follow a World Cup title with an Olympic gold medal.